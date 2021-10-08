Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The NAGA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 10/08 09:21:54 am
6.365 EUR   +0.24%
09:12aNAGA : Markets react to the 8 October NFP release
PU
10/05NAGA : 8 Important Economic Events To Watch out for This Week
PU
10/02NAGA : Сity of London investment trust shares
PU
NAGA : Markets react to the 8 October NFP release

10/08/2021 | 09:12am EDT
In September, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US rose by 194,000 and similarly to the previous month, missed the market expectation by a wide margin.

How did markets react?

The U.S. dollar is sharply down across the board. As a result, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and XAU/USD rising rapidly. The markets may stay volatile for the whole trading session, especially when the U.S. markets open in less than an hour. Watch out for SPX500 and other major U.S. ETFs!

Why does NFP affect the markets?

NFP tracks the total number of jobs that were added in the USA by many entities across different private and government entities, excluding some types of workers. As might be apparent from its name, NFP excludes farmworkers in the agricultural industry mainly due to the seasonal nature of these jobs. The goal of the NFP is to provide an insight into the employment situation, which is better gauged by only including permanent job hires.

Unlike the unemployment rate, a higher NFP reading is better. For example, if the NFP reading is 100,000 - this means that 100,000 jobs were added to the US economy. Of course, investors shouldn't just look at the nominal figure of NFP, but rather how it compares to analyst forecasts.

In short:

  • A better than expected NFP → stronger economy → stronger dollar
  • A worse NFP than expected → weaker economy → weaker dollar

So, usually, assets like Gold and Euro that trade inversely to the U.S. dollar, tend to decline if NFP is better than expected, and vice versa.

Stay tuned for November's NFP release!

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Any news, opinions, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this feed are provided as general market commentary and do not constitute investment advice. The market commentary has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and therefore, it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of dissemination. We do not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability and accuracy of this market commentary. Past performance is not an indication of possible future performance. Any action you take upon the information on this feed is strictly at your own risk, and we will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of this feed.

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74.48% of retail client investors lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Share article

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 13:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 53,5 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
Net income 2021 7,90 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
Net cash 2021 33,4 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 260 M 300 M 301 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,35 €
Average target price 9,70 €
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bilski Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Sandra Pankin Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG57.18%300
INTUIT INC.40.74%146 850
ADYEN N.V.30.26%87 408
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-14.25%74 926
WORLDLINE-13.84%22 108
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED89.95%12 746