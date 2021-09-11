Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The NAGA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 09/10 11:36:16 am
5.64 EUR   +0.71%
02:42aNAGA : Share price Procter & Gamble
PU
09/10NAGA : How to buy Microsoft shares?
PU
09/10NAGA : Join NAGA & Sevilla FC at the Round 1 of the Champions League
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAGA : Share price Procter & Gamble

09/11/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No matter where in the world you are, the chances are that you used P&G products at least once in your life, as Procter & Gamble is a giant multinational corporation, which owns some of the products you might not even know they do. As such, the company is one of the leaders in the global consumer goods market, and one of the leading US companies in terms of profit and market capitalization. At the same time, P&G is the world's largest advertiser, with expenditure on advertising being equal to $8 billion. The headquarters is located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Its shares appeared and were first listed on the New York Stock exchange in 1970, while the company itself was founded a few years before that - in 1837. It is worth pointing out that currently, the company owns 23 brands with global sales exceeding $1 billion, as well as 23 other brands. Together, those brands combined make up annual sales growth of 10% of the company. In 2003, P&G bought out the German company Wella, which produces hair care products and hair dyes. In January 2005, Procter & Gamble acquired Gillette for a $56 billion deal, making P&G the world's largest consumer goods company.

The current share price of Procter and Gamble is around 138.76 USD, with a 4.43% potential growth and 3.02% income from dividends. The overall trend is generally bullish, starting from 2016 - since then, the company has not seen any significant decreases in its share prices. This might be due to the fact that in 2014 - 2016 they decided to get rid of the brands that bring the lowest profits, which turned out to be a beneficial strategy. The reorganization caused a slight reduction in production. Although the reduction in the list of manufactured goods usually affects the Procter & Gamble stock, the dynamics of their value remained stable. Through the period of 2018 - 2020, P&G has seen a rise of more than 50%. However, just like a lot of the companies, P&G was affected by the COVID pandemic, experiencing a drastic fall in the price of its shares in March 2020. Fortunately, the price got back to normal quite soon, because the goods that the company produces are popular even in times of economic crisis - this helped the company to get back on track and recover. However, no analyst can predict what is going to happen with shares for certain, therefore you should always do your research when deciding on whether to invest in something, especially with the potential effects of COVID on the world economy.

Thus, holding Procter and Gamble shares has both benefits and drawbacks. Some of the positives include that those shares are less risky to hold and simpler to analyze, as well as the fact that they tend to have high profitability. However, you should be cautious and base your judgments on the overall economic situation and GDP, as well as unemployment levels and other economic trends. The trend, however, shows that the share price of Procter and Gamble remains relatively stable.

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 06:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NAGA GROUP AG
02:42aNAGA : Share price Procter & Gamble
PU
09/10NAGA : How to buy Microsoft shares?
PU
09/10NAGA : Join NAGA & Sevilla FC at the Round 1 of the Champions League
PU
09/10NAGA : 7 Stocks & Crypto influencers worth following on Twitter
PU
09/10NAGA : What does ‘Short Selling' mean?
PU
09/10NAGA : How to forex trade successfully
PU
09/09NAGA : What is Copy Trading?
PU
09/09NAGA : Here's why Netflix share price is up in June
PU
09/08NAGA : What crypto to invest in now or worth looking at?
PU
09/08NAGA : Tesla (TSLA) competitors in the electric vehicle market
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NAGA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 53,5 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
Net income 2021 7,94 M 9,37 M 9,37 M
Net cash 2021 10,9 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 231 M 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,64 €
Average target price 8,37 €
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bilski Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Sandra Pankin Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG39.60%273
ADYEN N.V.41.29%96 958
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.49%76 464
WORLDLINE-10.14%23 581
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.11.44%19 744
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED140.42%16 132