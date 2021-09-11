NAGA : Share price Procter & Gamble

No matter where in the world you are, the chances are that you used P&G products at least once in your life, as Procter & Gamble is a giant multinational corporation, which owns some of the products you might not even know they do. As such, the company is one of the leaders in the global consumer goods market, and one of the leading US companies in terms of profit and market capitalization. At the same time, P&G is the world's largest advertiser, with expenditure on advertising being equal to $8 billion. The headquarters is located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Its shares appeared and were first listed on the New York Stock exchange in 1970, while the company itself was founded a few years before that - in 1837. It is worth pointing out that currently, the company owns 23 brands with global sales exceeding $1 billion, as well as 23 other brands. Together, those brands combined make up annual sales growth of 10% of the company. In 2003, P&G bought out the German company Wella, which produces hair care products and hair dyes. In January 2005, Procter & Gamble acquired Gillette for a $56 billion deal, making P&G the world's largest consumer goods company.

The current share price of Procter and Gamble is around 138.76 USD, with a 4.43% potential growth and 3.02% income from dividends. The overall trend is generally bullish, starting from 2016 - since then, the company has not seen any significant decreases in its share prices. This might be due to the fact that in 2014 - 2016 they decided to get rid of the brands that bring the lowest profits, which turned out to be a beneficial strategy. The reorganization caused a slight reduction in production. Although the reduction in the list of manufactured goods usually affects the Procter & Gamble stock, the dynamics of their value remained stable. Through the period of 2018 - 2020, P&G has seen a rise of more than 50%. However, just like a lot of the companies, P&G was affected by the COVID pandemic, experiencing a drastic fall in the price of its shares in March 2020. Fortunately, the price got back to normal quite soon, because the goods that the company produces are popular even in times of economic crisis - this helped the company to get back on track and recover. However, no analyst can predict what is going to happen with shares for certain, therefore you should always do your research when deciding on whether to invest in something, especially with the potential effects of COVID on the world economy.

Thus, holding Procter and Gamble shares has both benefits and drawbacks. Some of the positives include that those shares are less risky to hold and simpler to analyze, as well as the fact that they tend to have high profitability. However, you should be cautious and base your judgments on the overall economic situation and GDP, as well as unemployment levels and other economic trends. The trend, however, shows that the share price of Procter and Gamble remains relatively stable.