Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The NAGA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:45 2022-08-01 am EDT
1.255 EUR   +3.38%
07:45aRESULTS OF THE EARNINGS REPORTING SEASON : Hopes for a Bright Future
PU
07:35aNAGA : The Top 7 Economic Events Happening This Week | August 1-5
PU
07/29APPLE Q3 EARNINGS REPORT : Revenue Rose 2%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAGA : The Top 7 Economic Events Happening This Week | August 1-5

08/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The previous week was very busy as it triggered another rally in the financial markets. What can we expect in the near future? Surely, the behavior of the markets will depend a lot on economic indicators and events this week.

We have prepared for you a list of the top 7 economic events and their forecasts. This can be your guide to this week's fundamental analysis of the markets.

Let's take a look at this

The ISM Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) - Monday, August, 1st

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be released on Monday, August 1 at 17:00 GMT+3.

The ISM manufacturing index, also known as the purchasing managers' index (PMI), is a monthly indicator of U.S. economic activity based on a survey of purchasing managers at more than 300 manufacturing firms. It is considered to be a key indicator of the state of the U.S. economy.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI is at a current level of 53.00, down from 56.10 last month and down from 60.60 one year ago. This is a change of -5.53% from last month and -12.54% from one year ago. If the index is above 50.0 it is indicating economic growth. However, we can see that the figure is decreasing.

Beware of potential volatility for US Dollar and US Stocks

The Reserve Bank of Australia Cash Rate and Statement - Tuesday, August, 2nd

On Tuesday, August 2, the Reserve Bank of Australia Cash Rate and Statement will be released at 07:30 GMT+3.

The RBA Rate Indicator shows market expectations of a change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) set by the Reserve Bank of Australia. At its July 2022 board meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised the cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.35%.

The cash rate is the rate that banks use to lend to one another in a short-term money market, but it has a very large effect on mortgage rates in the economy, the rates that people get on their savings, and affects asset prices.

A higher rate can lead to stronger demand for the currency. The higher the interest rate, the better for the currency.

Beware of potential volatility for AUD and AUS200

The JOLTS Job Opening - Tuesday, August, 2nd

On Tuesday, August 2, the JOLTS Job Opening will be held at 17:00 GMT+3.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) program produces monthly data on job openings, new hires, new quits and layoffs, and other kinds of labor market turnover. The number of job openings is used as an indication of the health of the employment sector.

A rising figure usually indicates a growing economy, normally understood as dollar positive. Lower demand and higher layoffs, on the other hand, signal contracting growth. The report has a limited impact on financial markets as it is released with a two-month delay, and there is other information providing a more accurate picture of the employment situation in the country.

Beware of potential volatility for US Dollar and US Shares

The ISM Services PMI - Wednesday, August, 3rd

The ISM Services PMI in the United States will be released on Wednesday, August, 3, at 17:00 GMT+3.

The ISM Services PMI provides significant information about factors affecting total output, growth, and inflation. When the business activity index is increasing, investors might infer that the stock markets should increase because of higher expected corporate profits.

So, If the figure is higher than 50.0 it is indicating economic growth while below 50.0 indicates economic contractions. The higher, the better for the currency.

Beware of potential volatility for USD and US Stocks

The UK Official Bank Rate and Monetary Policy Summary - Thursday, August, 4th

The UK Official Bank Rate and Monetary Policy Summary will be held on Thursday, August, 4.

The bank rate is the rate charged by the central bank for lending funds to commercial banks. The bank rates influence the lending rates of commercial banks.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At the last meeting ending on 15 June 2022, the MPC voted by a majority of 6-3 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 1.25%.

The higher the interest rate, the better for the currency, but may put pressure on the UK Stock market.

Beware of potential volatility for GBP and FTSE100

The Non-Farm Payroll Change and Unemployment Rate - Friday, August, 5th

The Non-farm Payroll Change and Unemployment Rate will be released on Friday, August, 5.

Nonfarm payroll reflects the short-term job market growth, while the unemployment rate represents the long-term trend. If non-farm payrolls are expanding, the increase is an indication that the economy is growing. However, if increases in non-farm payroll occur at a fast rate, this may lead to an increase in inflation and that may be viewed as a negative for the economy.

Beware of potential volatility for US Dollar and US Shares The Canadian Unemployment Rate and Employment Change - Friday, August, 5th

The Canadian Unemployment Rate and Employment Change will be released on Friday, August, 5.

In Canada, the unemployment rate measures the number of people actively looking for a job as a percentage of the labor force. The higher the employment change and the lower the unemployment rate, the better for the currency.

However, the unemployment rate in Canada fell to 4.9% in May 2022 from 5.1% in the prior month, beating market expectations of 5.1%. It was the lowest rate on record since comparable data became available in 1976, extending the robust recovery of the labor market from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beware of potential volatility for CAD

That's it for this week!

Important Notice: Any news, opinions, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained in this article are provided as general market commentary and do not constitute investment advice. The market commentary has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and therefore, it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of dissemination. Past performance is not an indication of possible future performance. Any action you take upon the information in this article is strictly at your own risk, and we will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of this article.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 84.69% of retail client investors lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NAGA GROUP AG
07:45aRESULTS OF THE EARNINGS REPORTING SE : Hopes for a Bright Future
PU
07:35aNAGA : The Top 7 Economic Events Happening This Week | August 1-5
PU
07/29APPLE Q3 EARNINGS REPORT : Revenue Rose 2%
PU
07/29META Q2 EARNINGS REPORT : Shocking Results & Declining Profits
PU
07/27ALPHABET (GOOGLE) Q2 EARNINGS REPORT : A Missed Mark on Revenue
PU
07/27VISA Q3 EARNINGS REPORT : Revenue Beat Expectations
PU
07/25NAGA : Top Companies to Report Quarterly Earnings this Week | July 25-29
PU
07/25TWITTER Q2 2022 EARNINGS REPORT : Revenue Slid 1% Year
PU
07/21TESLA Q2 2022 EARNINGS REPORT : Revenue Grew 42%
PU
07/19THE NAGA GROUP AG : NAGA publishes preliminary trading update on the first half of 2022
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 54,0 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net income 2021 2,60 M 2,65 M 2,65 M
Net cash 2021 56,0 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64,2 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,21 €
Average target price 11,98 €
Spread / Average Target 886%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bilski Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Jochen Lorenzen Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Sprogies Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG-84.13%66
INTUIT INC.-29.08%128 675
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-6.40%62 108
ADYEN N.V.-24.51%55 123
WORLDLINE-12.26%12 329
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-49.04%7 890