Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The NAGA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/14 08:20:23 am
7.36 EUR   -0.54%
08:22aNAGA : This week's EIA Crude Oil Inventories report is out today
PU
10/12NAGA : What to look out for in the markets this week?
PU
10/11NAGA : reports record quarter with 157% growth!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAGA : This week's EIA Crude Oil Inventories report is out today

10/14/2021 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The US Energy Information Administration is set to release its weekly Crude Oil Inventories status report at 18:00 GMT+3, telling markets about changes to the number of barrels held by US firms.

This weekly update on US oil stock change is important because it is a stand-in indicator of oil demand. A forecast-defying change in oil stock levels can result in a significant impact on markets. If today's report defies predictions, it may be a catalyst for further market turmoil, further boosting inflation.

How the report may affect markets?

Under normal market conditions, an increase in crude inventories that exceed forecasts implies weakening demand, exerting downward pressure on oil prices. The same is true if a decline predicted by analysts turns out to be underwhelming.

Conversely, changes that indicate growing demand - such as an anticipated increase in inventories not materializing or a decline in stocks proving greater than expected - result in upward price pressure.

In short:

  • Higher than expected change → lower demand for oil
  • Lower than expected change → higher demand for oil

How did markets react previously?

  • The figures released on 22nd September 2021 were more or less in line with market expectations. The market reacted by trading sideways in a tight range for a few hours before resuming with the larger uptrend that began in early 2020.
  • The figures released on 29th September 2021 were more than expected by the market. The market expected a reduction in inventory of 2.5 million barrels, but instead, there was an increase in inventory by 4.6 million barrels. This signalled to the market that there was more supply available than expected. The result was a drop in oil prices that continued into most of the next day.
  • The latest figures released on 6th October 2021 were also more than expected. The market expected an increase in inventories of just 0.8 million barrels but instead got an increase of 2.3 million barrels. Oil prices again tumbled for hours into the next trading day.

What are analysts forecasting for today?

According to Forex Factory, the markets forecast an increase in inventories by 1.1 million barrels. If the figures released are significantly above 1.1 million, then oil prices may likely decline for several hours, and vice versa.

Investors should note all this is happening in the backdrop of OPEC+ refusing on 4th October 2021 to increase oil production above 400,000 barrels at a time when there is a 1.5 million barrels a day deficit, according to Citigroup. Hence, the market may be particularly reactive when the figures are released later today.

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NAGA GROUP AG
08:22aNAGA : This week's EIA Crude Oil Inventories report is out today
PU
10/12NAGA : What to look out for in the markets this week?
PU
10/11NAGA : reports record quarter with 157% growth!
PU
10/11THE NAGA GROUP AG : NAGA reports record quarter with 157% growth YoY: Close to USD 21 mill..
EQ
10/11PRESS RELEASE : The NAGA Group AG: NAGA reports record quarter with 157% growth YoY: Close..
DJ
10/11The NAGA Group AG Announces Preliminary Sales Results for the Third Quarter of 2021
CI
10/08NAGA : Markets react to the 8 October NFP release
PU
10/05NAGA : 8 Important Economic Events To Watch out for This Week
PU
10/02NAGA : Сity of London investment trust shares
PU
09/24NAGA : What is the Evegrande everyone's talking about?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NAGA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 55,5 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
Net income 2021 8,27 M 9,61 M 9,61 M
Net cash 2021 33,7 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 303 M 350 M 352 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Average target price 9,87 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bilski Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Sandra Pankin Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG83.17%350
INTUIT INC.38.75%146 088
ADYEN N.V.31.23%88 270
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-17.45%72 134
WORLDLINE-15.12%21 790
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED84.20%12 360