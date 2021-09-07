Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The NAGA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/07 12:55:15 pm
5.545 EUR   +6.43%
12:42pNAGA : Will there be a “September Effect” in 2021?
PU
12:12pNAGA : Why does El Salvador accepting Bitcoin matter?
PU
11:22aNAGA : Ways to Buy Bitcoin with Cash or Deposit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAGA : Will there be a “September Effect” in 2021?

09/07/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The summer is almost over and September is just around the corner. But did you know it's not only a special month for students and teachers, but also for market analysts and traders?

Will there be a 'September effect stock market' in 2021?

The September Effect refers to historically weak stock market returns for the month of September. While many experts believe that such a calendar-based effect is merely a superstition, the fact - that it tends to affect investors' behavior - is worth noting.

For example, last year, even though the Federal Reserve was pumping trillions of dollars into the financial system and boosting asset prices, the S&P 500 declined by roughly -10% at the beginning of September and reached the previous level only in November.

If you take a look at the market data of the last 100 years, September has been the only month when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) had negative returns. However, the effect is usually not overwhelming, so investors shouldn't expect that the market will crash every September.

In other words, some long term investors probably don't care about the 'September Effect', and some other traders might find it as an interesting opportunity to keep an eye on.

This year's potential catalysts

Even though the 'September Effect' usually has no clear catalyst, having one or two candidates can increase the chances of it coming to fruition.

Currently, the Federal Reserve is starting to say comments that signal the end of tapering. So, the huge money inflow into the financial markets might be over, after more than a year since March 2020.

Another factor worth mentioning is that major market indices have doubled in price during the last year and a half, which might mark this as the fastest and highest bull run since World War 2. As a result, it may not be a surprise if big institutions took some profit at this point.

What instruments to watch out for?

The 'September Effect' is mostly about the U.S. stock market, so it may be worthwhile to keep an eye on S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and DJIA.

Another, more sophisticated, tactic is looking at the major positions within these indices, namely stocks like Tesla, Apple, Microsoft and others.

Not sure if you want to trade it?

Market events can be exciting and scary at the same time, especially if you're just starting out.

This is where NAGA's community can help you - reach out to the community or post a question on the feed and get the conversations going. This is a great way to find someone who understands the events and whom you can potentially Autocopy.

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NAGA GROUP AG
12:42pNAGA : Will there be a “September Effect” in 2021?
PU
12:12pNAGA : Why does El Salvador accepting Bitcoin matter?
PU
11:22aNAGA : Ways to Buy Bitcoin with Cash or Deposit
PU
11:02aNAGA : How to calculate Loss and Profit
PU
11:02aNAGA : has grown significantly during the first half of 2021
PU
10:42aNAGA : Why did Gold and Silver flash crash this morning?
PU
10:42aBANKS & CRYPTO : What do we know so far?
PU
08/12NAGA : Hauck & Aufhäuser Research - 11.08.2021
PU
08/09ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): Buy
DJ
08/06THE NAGA GROUP AG : NAGA and SEVILLA FC join forces in a Main Global Partnership
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NAGA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 53,5 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net income 2021 7,94 M 9,40 M 9,40 M
Net cash 2021 10,9 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 213 M 252 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,21 €
Average target price 8,37 €
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bilski Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Sandra Pankin Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG28.96%253
ADYEN N.V.41.99%97 721
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-11.36%77 452
WORLDLINE-7.74%24 280
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.11.46%19 836
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED132.46%15 599