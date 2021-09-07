NAGA : has grown significantly during the first half of 2021

Half of 2021 has already passed and we're happy to share that the company has done great in this time!

Within the last 6 months, on NAGA, the copy trades have tripled and the trading volume has doubled - all thanks to more and more investors trading with Auto Copy.

Growth in numbers:

In the first half of 2021, over $155 billion have been traded, which is more than the entire year of 2020 ($143 billion).

Copied trades grew by 366% to 2.8 million, which also surpassed the entire number of copied trades of 2020 (1.7 million).

The revenue of the first half-year amounted to $29 million which is a +85% increase to $15,7 million of the first half-year in 2020 and almost the entire revenue of 2020 ($30 million).

Benjamin Bilski, CEO of NAGA, comments:

'2021 has been fantastic for us and we keep on accelerating our growth. We are entering growth levels that will soon elevate our brand and platform to global success. It's all a question of marketing, brand awareness, and ensuring that our systems scale. We understand our profitability ratios better and our cohort's user growth is healthy. Given the current valuations of peers from the payment space, we believe that NAGA Pay will be an absolute growth catalyst for the Group and strengthens our growth speed. We are extremely excited to get started and expect a lot of interest. We have 100,000 cards being delivered for the launch day'.

More improvements are on the way

Meanwhile, we continue to improve our product offering with our brand-new popular investor program, as well as the all-new copy-trading dashboard with audience analytics. And we're doing a lot of work on other initiatives, too - with a goal to make the trading experience the best worldwide.

We are also pleased to inform you that after a COVID-19 related delay, the audited 2020 consolidated financial statements will be published and uploaded on July 26th on our investor relation website.

Once again, thank you, investors - we truly appreciate that you like the platform and choose to trade on NAGA!