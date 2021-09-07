Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The NAGA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/07 11:15:33 am
5.505 EUR   +5.66%
11:02aNAGA : How to calculate Loss and Profit
PU
11:02aNAGA : has grown significantly during the first half of 2021
PU
10:42aNAGA : Why did Gold and Silver flash crash this morning?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAGA : has grown significantly during the first half of 2021

09/07/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half of 2021 has already passed and we're happy to share that the company has done great in this time!

Within the last 6 months, on NAGA, the copy trades have tripled and the trading volume has doubled - all thanks to more and more investors trading with Auto Copy.

Growth in numbers:

  • In the first half of 2021, over $155 billion have been traded, which is more than the entire year of 2020 ($143 billion).
  • Copied trades grew by 366% to 2.8 million, which also surpassed the entire number of copied trades of 2020 (1.7 million).
  • The revenue of the first half-year amounted to $29 million which is a +85% increase to $15,7 million of the first half-year in 2020 and almost the entire revenue of 2020 ($30 million).

Benjamin Bilski, CEO of NAGA, comments:

'2021 has been fantastic for us and we keep on accelerating our growth. We are entering growth levels that will soon elevate our brand and platform to global success. It's all a question of marketing, brand awareness, and ensuring that our systems scale. We understand our profitability ratios better and our cohort's user growth is healthy. Given the current valuations of peers from the payment space, we believe that NAGA Pay will be an absolute growth catalyst for the Group and strengthens our growth speed. We are extremely excited to get started and expect a lot of interest. We have 100,000 cards being delivered for the launch day'.

More improvements are on the way

Meanwhile, we continue to improve our product offering with our brand-new popular investor program, as well as the all-new copy-trading dashboard with audience analytics. And we're doing a lot of work on other initiatives, too - with a goal to make the trading experience the best worldwide.

We are also pleased to inform you that after a COVID-19 related delay, the audited 2020 consolidated financial statements will be published and uploaded on July 26th on our investor relation website.

Once again, thank you, investors - we truly appreciate that you like the platform and choose to trade on NAGA!

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 15:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NAGA GROUP AG
11:02aNAGA : How to calculate Loss and Profit
PU
11:02aNAGA : has grown significantly during the first half of 2021
PU
10:42aNAGA : Why did Gold and Silver flash crash this morning?
PU
10:42aBANKS & CRYPTO : What do we know so far?
PU
08/12NAGA : Hauck & Aufhäuser Research - 11.08.2021
PU
08/09ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): Buy
DJ
08/06THE NAGA GROUP AG : NAGA and SEVILLA FC join forces in a Main Global Partnership
EQ
07/26The NAGA Group AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
07/20THE NAGA GROUP AG : breaks another record, reporting an impressive USD 29 millio..
BU
07/20The NAGA Group AG Reports Preliminary Unaudited Sales Results for the Second ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE NAGA GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 53,5 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net income 2021 7,94 M 9,41 M 9,41 M
Net cash 2021 10,9 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 213 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,21 €
Average target price 8,37 €
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bilski Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Sandra Pankin Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG28.96%253
ADYEN N.V.41.99%97 721
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-11.36%77 452
WORLDLINE-7.74%24 280
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.11.46%19 836
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED132.46%15 599