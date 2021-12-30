NAGA : wild ride of 2021

Just like chilli, NAGA's 2021 was simply hot! Let's take a quick look back at what we managed to achieve during this year!

Record-breaking growth reports

Coming off the back of a successful 2020, we knew the bar was high in 2021, but as they say, records are meant to be broken:

The very beginning of the year already started with the strongest week we had ever had in our history, with 200,000 transactions and €4 billion in trading volume.

During the first half of 2021, we saw more traded volume ($155 billion) than the entire traded volume in 2020 ($143 billion).

In March 2021, we reported the security of $30 million in growth financing from a US Hedgefund which is the largest so far in our history.

We added a record 93,000 accounts in the first quarter, recorded 2.9 million transactions and $70 billion in trading volume, and more than 1.4 million copy trades.

We also increased revenues by another 38%, with an unaudited record EBITDA of $5.2 million, a growth of 125% compared to what it had in 2020.

About 15% of our total sales to digital currencies, resulting in over 600% growth compared to its result in 2020.

In 2021, NAGA delivered record growth for the 11th quarter in a row as the preliminary consolidated group revenue increased by 157%.

NAGA raised over $100M in capital from Star Investors, hired 150+ new talents, and attracted 250,000 new customers in 2021 alone.

NAGA's valuation shot up from $180M to over $450M and NAGA's revenue by more than 100% to 2020 with strong profitability.

NAGA became the best performing listed Neobroker in Europe (+105% YTD) and one of the top stocks in Germany by performance.

New and upcoming products and features

Records are great, however, what matters most to us is improving the experience for all investors on an ongoing basis. Here are some of the main products and features we introduced in 2021:

NAGA Pay - We launched our revolutionary payment platform, NAGA Pay, which combines an IBAN account, a VISA debit card, a brokerage account, a crypto wallet, and copy trading functionality. All in one experience.

- We launched our revolutionary payment platform, NAGA Pay, which combines an IBAN account, a VISA debit card, a brokerage account, a crypto wallet, and copy trading functionality. All in one experience. VIP Levels - We created an achievement system that categorizes traders into 6 VIP user levels: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Crystal. The levels have exclusive benefits and offer better trading conditions and lower fees.

- We created an achievement system that categorizes traders into 6 VIP user levels: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Crystal. The levels have exclusive benefits and offer better trading conditions and lower fees. Copy Dashboard - One of the key features we also added in 2021 is the copy analytics dashboard. It is a game-changing feature as it allows our users to test out strategies, reach new goals, and track their social activities.

- One of the key features we also added in 2021 is the copy analytics dashboard. It is a game-changing feature as it allows our users to test out strategies, reach new goals, and track their social activities. Real Stocks - In October, we introduced real stock trading to clients in more than 100 countries. Now, traders can buy and hold real stocks, not only CFD positions. Plus, real stock trading on NAGA costs only €0.99 per trade.

- In October, we introduced real stock trading to clients in more than 100 countries. Now, traders can buy and hold real stocks, not only CFD positions. Plus, real stock trading on NAGA costs only €0.99 per trade. NFT Platform - We announced the creation of an NFT platform where users will be able to create and trade their own work of art, music, and digital content. Users will use their NAGA crypto wallets to pay for and store the NFTs on the ETH blockchain.

- We announced the creation of an NFT platform where users will be able to create and trade their own work of art, music, and digital content. Users will use their NAGA crypto wallets to pay for and store the NFTs on the ETH blockchain. $NGC Copy Fees - Later in the year, we introduced a unique way for traders to save 50% in copy fees, by choosing to pay them with NAGA Coin, instead of with any of the Fiat currencies.

Amazing sponsorships and events

Sevilla FC - We inked a major sponsorship deal with Sevilla FC, a Spanish top football club. The sponsorship deal makes us the club's front shirt partner and official trading partner. NAGA and Sevilla FC are to work together to provide exclusive content and services to fans.

- We inked a major sponsorship deal with Sevilla FC, a Spanish top football club. The sponsorship deal makes us the club's front shirt partner and official trading partner. NAGA and Sevilla FC are to work together to provide exclusive content and services to fans. Tio Ellinas - We had an exciting year by sponsoring also Tio Ellinas, a Cypriot racecar pilot who participated in the Porsche Supercup 2021. Let's just say it was super thrilling as Tio showed some great driving skills with NAGA's branded Porsche.

- We had an exciting year by sponsoring also Tio Ellinas, a Cypriot racecar pilot who participated in the Porsche Supercup 2021. Let's just say it was super thrilling as Tio showed some great driving skills with NAGA's branded Porsche. Tesla contest - We launched a contest where investors can compete to win a brand new Tesla electric car, just by trading real stocks for 3 months. The one trader who makes the best trades with the highest ROI will get the new Tesla as a prize.

- We launched a contest where investors can compete to win a brand new Tesla electric car, just by trading real stocks for 3 months. The one trader who makes the best trades with the highest ROI will get the new Tesla as a prize. $1M Christmas - We gave away so many gifts to celebrate loyalty, rounding up to €1,000,000 in worth. And we separated them into 5 loyalty levels, so investors get to choose how much they wish to deposit and what gift they desire the most!

- We gave away so many gifts to celebrate loyalty, rounding up to €1,000,000 in worth. And we separated them into 5 loyalty levels, so investors get to choose how much they wish to deposit and what gift they desire the most! Seminar in Spain - Before the week of Christmas, we organized an amazing event in Seville, Spain. A whole stadium was booked and investors had the chance to meet with famous influencers, listen to a trading seminar, and win great gifts in our raffle.

Stay tuned for a superb 2022!

As they say, numbers don't lie, and 2021 was indeed a great example of that as NAGA's achievements and traders' impressive results exceeded our expectations. Let's aim even higher in 2022 and never back down!

Happy New Year everyone and see you back soon on the NAGA Feed and in the markets!