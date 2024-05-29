EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG
/ Key word(s): Research Update
NAGA with renewed “BUY” recommendation and price target of EUR 1.20 from NuWays
Alongside the expected synergy effects from the merger, the analysts also emphasize the cross-selling potential between NAGA and CAPEX, which should boost sales. In addition, customer activity in the market is expected to pick up.
NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.
