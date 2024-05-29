EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update

NAGA with renewed “BUY” recommendation and price target of EUR 1.20 from NuWays



29.05.2024

NAGA with renewed “BUY” recommendation and price target of EUR 1.20 from NuWays



Rating: Buy

Price target: EUR 1.20

Upside to current share price: 51.9%



Hamburg, 29 May 2024 – NAGA GROUP AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7) is upgraded to "BUY" (previously: "HOLD") in the latest research report from NuWays. The adjustment of the price target to EUR 1.20 (previously: 1.30) reflects the first-time recognition of CAPEX.com activities following the merger with NAGA Group. Based on a Xetra share price of EUR 0.79 on 24 May 2024, the share is attributed an upside potential of over 51%.

Alongside the expected synergy effects from the merger, the analysts also emphasize the cross-selling potential between NAGA and CAPEX, which should boost sales. In addition, customer activity in the market is expected to pick up.

We encourage investors to review the full report, available on our website.

Click here to access



About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Michael Milonas

Co-Founder and Deputy CEO

ir@naga.com