The NAGA Group AG : Starts 2021 With Record Figures

The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, has started the new year 2021 with top figures.

With a trading volume of over € 18.5 billion, NAGA set a new monthly record, which represents an increase of 216% compared to the same period last year (€ 5.8 billion). The number of real money transactions also more than doubled, climbing sharply to a new high of 765,000 (January 2020: 281,000). This also had a positive impact on trading results, which increased by over 246% year-on-year. NAGA thus has experienced its strongest start of the year since the company was founded.

NAGA recorded an even more significant increase in new registrations, which rose more than six-fold. For example, over 25,500 new customers signed up with NAGA in January 2021 (January 2020: 3,900). New deposits have improved over 244% compared to the same period. Likewise, the company recorded a huge demand in the area of cryptocurrency CFD offered and seven-digit deposits of physical crypto assets to the NAGA Wallet.

"We are pleased with the strong start in 2021, January significantly exceeded our expectations. At the same time, we see ourselves confirmed in our decision to invest more in marketing. Our growth is profitable and builds on an absolutely sustainable trend in the market," comments Benjamin Bilski, CEO and founder of NAGA, on the record figures.

The already high interest in the stock market is currently further fuelled by the ongoing momentum in the cryptocurrency market as well as the recent global discussions around the Gamestop stock short squeeze, sparked by the Reddit forum group.

"We are just about to enter a new era in the stock market. More and more people are interested in the financial market and are actively looking for digital offers for investing in the financial market and cryptocurrencies. NAGA's social trading platform absolutely hits the nerve of the times. We are very pleased to see that engagement rates are also increasing tenfold on our platform, more and more exchanges are taking place and new users are already used to the combination of "social media & investing" by default. The next months and years on the global stock market will be extremely exciting," concludes Bilski.

###

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative fintech company that seamlessly connects personal finance transactions and investments through its social trading platform. The company's proprietary platform offers a range of products from stock trading, investments and cryptocurrencies to a physical Mastercard. Additionally, the platform allows for exchanges with other traders, provides relevant information in the feed, and autocopy features for successful members' trades. NAGA is a synergistic total solution that is easily accessible and inclusive. It provides an improved foundation to trade, invest, network, earn and pay. This applies to both fiat and crypto products.

Language: English Company: The NAGA Group AG Hohe Bleichen 12 20354 Hamburg Germany E-mail: info@naga.com Internet: www.naga.com ISIN: DE000A161NR7 WKN: A161NR Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005414/en/