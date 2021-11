Introduction

Reference to the announcement of the National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) on Tadawul website on September 14, 2021, regarding the approval of the Council of Ministers for the procedures of the provided lands to NADEC (NADEC) Company would like to announce to its respected shareholders that a deed has been issued to own the land of ALJouf with an area of 72 million square meters, pursuant decision issued by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture based on the issuance of Royal Order No. 58378 dated 10/28/1441 (H) granting NADEC ownership for the parts of lands that the company have been using from the total provided lands. It should be noted that the process of issuing deed for the land of Hail is still being under-process by the related authorities and will be announced at that time.