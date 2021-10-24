Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The National Agricultural Development Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6010   SA0007879568

THE NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

(6010)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Agricultural Development : إعلان الشركة الوطنية للتنمية الزراعية (نادك) عن تعيين عضو منتدب

10/24/2021 | 02:14am EDT
The National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) Announces Appointment of Managing Director

Introduction The National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) announces the approval of its board of directors on 21/10/2021 to appoint a member of the board of directors Dr. Solaiman Abdulaziz Altwaijri (independent member) as a Managing Director of the company and to amend the membership status to be an executive member as of 1/11/2021.
Appointed Member Name Dr. Solaiman Abdulaziz Altwaijri
Membership Type Executive
Membership Start Date 2021-11-01 Corresponding to 1443-03-26
Brief Resume of the Appointed Member Dr. Solaiman Abdulaziz Altwaijri has an extensive experience in the field of investment, industry, business development and corporate transformation for more than 25 years through holding a number of leadership positions, the last of which was the CEO of Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. In addition to that, he managed a number of industrial, agricultural and investment companies, and he was a chairman and member of many boards of directors and committees for many listed companies inside and outside the Kingdom.

Dr. Solaiman holds a Ph.D. in Accounting from Case Western Reserve University in the United States and a Master's degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois, in addition to a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. He has also received several awards and honors during his career.

Date of Board Meeting in which Appointed New Member(s) were Appointed 2021-10-21 Corresponding to 1443-03-15
Board Approval The Board of Directors' resolution on 21/10/2021

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

NADEC - National Agriculture Development Co. SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 06:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
