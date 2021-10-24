National Agricultural Development : NADEC) Announces Appointment of Managing Director

Brief Resume of the Appointed Member

Dr. Solaiman Abdulaziz Altwaijri has an extensive experience in the field of investment, industry, business development and corporate transformation for more than 25 years through holding a number of leadership positions, the last of which was the CEO of Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. In addition to that, he managed a number of industrial, agricultural and investment companies, and he was a chairman and member of many boards of directors and committees for many listed companies inside and outside the Kingdom. Dr. Solaiman holds a Ph.D. in Accounting from Case Western Reserve University in the United States and a Master's degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois, in addition to a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. He has also received several awards and honors during his career.