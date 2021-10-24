National Agricultural Development : NADEC) Announces Appointment of Managing Director

The National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) Announces Appointment of Managing Director
The National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) announces the approval of its board of directors on 21/10/2021 to appoint a member of the board of directors Dr. Solaiman Abdulaziz Altwaijri (independent member) as a Managing Director of the company and to amend the membership status to be an executive member as of 1/11/2021.
Appointed Member Name
Dr. Solaiman Abdulaziz Altwaijri
Membership Type
Executive
Membership Start Date
2021-11-01 Corresponding to 1443-03-26
Brief Resume of the Appointed Member
Dr. Solaiman Abdulaziz Altwaijri has an extensive experience in the field of investment, industry, business development and corporate transformation for more than 25 years through holding a number of leadership positions, the last of which was the CEO of Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. In addition to that, he managed a number of industrial, agricultural and investment companies, and he was a chairman and member of many boards of directors and committees for many listed companies inside and outside the Kingdom.
Dr. Solaiman holds a Ph.D. in Accounting from Case Western Reserve University in the United States and a Master's degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois, in addition to a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. He has also received several awards and honors during his career.
Date of Board Meeting in which Appointed New Member(s) were Appointed
2021-10-21 Corresponding to 1443-03-15
Board Approval
The Board of Directors' resolution on 21/10/2021
