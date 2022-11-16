National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah P S C : Q3 Pillar 3 Disclosures
PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES
January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022
The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah (P.S.C.)
1. Introduction
On 12th November 2020, the Central Bank of UAE published final Capital Adequacy Standards and Guidance along with Notice 4980/2020. This included revised Standards and Guidance with respect to Pillar 3 - Market Disclosures. The Standards prescribed the effective date of these disclosures to be 31st December 2021 and quarterly thereon. Further to this, the Central Bank of UAE provided explanatory notes and disclosure templates for Pillar 3 on 30th November 2021 as part of Notice 5508/2021 which was superseded by Notice 1887/2022 issued on 9th May 2022.
The Bank has a formal disclosure policy in place which highlights the roles and responsibilities of the management and Board of Directors with respect to internal controls and procedures for information reported under Pillar 3 disclosures.
The scope of consolidation for Pillar 3 disclosures is different compared to the scope of consolidation for financial reporting. Under the scope of regulatory consolidation, all subsidiaries of the Bank are consolidated with the exception of Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company PSC. All sections of the following document have been prepared under the scope of regulatory consolidation unless specifically mentioned.
2. Overview of risk management, key prudential metrics and RWA
Amounts in AED'000
a
b
c
d
e
30 Sep'22
30 Jun'22
31 Mar'22
31 Dec'21
30 Sep'21
Available capital (amounts)
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
8,643,309
8,296,328
8,084,591
7,889,152
8,145,217
1a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
8,643,309
8,296,328
8,084,591
7,889,152
8,060,377
2
Tier 1
8,643,309
8,296,328
8,084,591
7,889,152
8,145,217
2a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
8,643,309
8,296,328
8,084,591
7,889,152
8,060,377
Tier 1
3
Total capital
9,248,903
8,888,696
8,664,904
8,434,886
8,682,434
3a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
9,248,903
8,888,696
8,664,904
8,434,886
8,596,534
total capital
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
4
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
54,572,396
52,785,360
52,543,299
49,523,321
48,854,950
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
15.8%
15.7%
15.4%
15.9%
16.7%
5a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
15.8%
15.7%
15.4%
15.9%
16.5%
CET1 (%)
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
15.8%
15.7%
15.4%
15.9%
16.7%
6a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
15.8%
15.7%
15.4%
15.9%
16.5%
Tier 1 ratio (%)
7
Total capital ratio (%)
16.9%
16.8%
16.5%
17.0%
17.8%
7a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
16.9%
16.8%
16.5%
17.0%
17.6%
total capital ratio (%)
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA
8
Capital conservation buffer
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
requirement (2.5% from 2019) (%)
9
Countercyclical buffer requirement
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
(%)
10
Bank D-SIB additional requirements
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
(%)
11
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
2.5%
requirements (%)
CET1 available after meeting the
12
bank's minimum capital
6.4%
6.3%
6.0%
6.5%
7.3%
requirements (%)
Leverage Ratio*
13
Total leverage ratio measure
71,902,159
68,335,984
65,419,499
62,970,840
14
Leverage ratio (%)
12.0%
12.1%
12.4%
12.5%
14a
Fully loaded ECL accounting model
12.0%
12.1%
12.4%
12.5%
leverage ratio (%)
Leverage ratio (%) (excluding the
14b
impact of any
12.0%
12.1%
12.4%
12.5%
applicable temporary exemption of
central bank reserves)
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total HQLA
16
Total net cash outflow
17
LCR ratio (%)
Net Stable Funding Ratio
18
Total available stable funding
19
Total required stable funding
20
NSFR ratio (%)
ELAR
21
Total HQLA
7,879,888
6,751,440
5,949,025
5,476,267
4,750,558
22
Total liabilities
54,431,931
51,769,205
49,892,014
47,259,760
45,720,359
23
Eligible Liquid Assets Ratio (ELAR)
14.5%
13.0%
11.9%
11.6%
10.4%
(%)
ASRR
24
Total available stable funding
48,731,592
48,167,572
47,129,654
45,274,400
44,291,396
25
Total Advances
41,181,766
39,475,792
40,980,578
37,500,815
37,145,903
26
Advances to Stable Resources Ratio
84.5
82.0
87.0
82.8
83.9
(%)
*Leverage Ratio went live starting 31st December 2021 and hence, columns for previous periods have been left blank
Capital Adequacy Ratio has improved compared to the previous quarter due to an increase in capital from additional profits earned during the quarter. The increase in Credit RWA compared to 30th June 2022 comes from Due from Banks, Investments, Loans & Advances, Unutilized Limits and Counterparty Credit Risk. Market RWA has also increased due to increase in Foreign Exchange risk.
The increase in leverage ratio exposure measure is due to an increase in overall balance sheet size as well as from an increase in off balance sheet exposure. The increase in capital was not in line with increase in exposure and hence, the leverage ratio has reduced compared to 30th June 2022.
Higher increase in High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA) compared to total liabilities has led to the overall improvement in ELAR.
Total eligible advances have increased compared to 30th June 2022. On the other hand, total stable resources have remained relatively flat. This has led to the overall increase in ASRR.
AED'000
a
b
c
Minimum capital
RWA
requirements
30 Sep 2022
30 Jun 2022
30 Sep 2022
1
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
47,788,733
46,821,626
5,017,817
2
Of which: standardised approach (SA)
47,788,733
46,821,626
5,017,817
3
Of which: foundation internal ratings-based (F-
IRB) approach
4
Of which: supervisory slotting approach
5
Of which: advanced internal ratings-based(A-IRB)
approach
6
Counterparty credit risk (CCR)
366,370
308,615
38,469
7
Of which: standardised approach for counterparty
366,370
308,615
38,469
credit risk
8
Of which: Internal Model Method (IMM)
9
Of which: other CCR
10
Credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
292,428
259,192
30,705
11
Equity positions under the simple risk weight
approach
12
Equity investments in funds - look-through
-
-
-
approach
13
Equity investments in funds - mandate-based
-
-
-
approach
14
Equity investments in funds - fall-back approach
-
-
-
15
Settlement risk
-
-
-
16
Securitisation exposures in the banking book
-
-
-
17
Of which: securitisation internal ratings-based
approach (SEC-IRBA)
18
Of which: securitisation external ratings-based
-
-
-
approach (SEC-ERBA)
19
Of which: securitisation standardised approach
-
-
-
(SEC-SA)
20
Market risk
2,446,416
1,717,478
256,874
21
Of which: standardised approach (SA)
2,446,416
1,717,478
256,874
22
Of which: internal models approach (IMA)
23
Operational risk
3,678,449
3,678,449
386,237
24
Amounts below thresholds for deduction (subject
to 250% risk weight)
25
Floor adjustment
26
Total
54,572,396
52,785,360
5,730,102
3. Leverage ratio
a
30 Sep 2022
AED'000
1
Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements
63,831,514
Adjustments for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that
2
are consolidated for accounting purposes but outside the scope of regulatory
317,244
consolidation
3
Adjustment for securitised exposures that meet the operational requirements for the
-
recognition of risk transference
4
Adjustments for temporary exemption of central bank reserves (if applicable)
-
5
Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet pursuant to the
-
operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure
6
Adjustments for regular-way purchases and sales of financial assets subject to trade date
-
accounting
7
Adjustments for eligible cash pooling transactions
-
8
Adjustments for derivative financial instruments
1,267,013
9
Adjustment for securities financing transactions (i.e. repos and similar secured lending)
-
10
Adjustments for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of
5,073,265
off-balance sheet exposures)
11
Adjustments for prudent valuation adjustments and specific and general provisions which
-
have reduced Tier 1 capital
12
Other adjustments
1,413,123
13
Leverage ratio exposure measure
71,902,159
