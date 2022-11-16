National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah P S C : Q3 Pillar 3 Disclosures

1. Introduction

On 12th November 2020, the Central Bank of UAE published final Capital Adequacy Standards and Guidance along with Notice 4980/2020. This included revised Standards and Guidance with respect to Pillar 3 - Market Disclosures. The Standards prescribed the effective date of these disclosures to be 31st December 2021 and quarterly thereon. Further to this, the Central Bank of UAE provided explanatory notes and disclosure templates for Pillar 3 on 30th November 2021 as part of Notice 5508/2021 which was superseded by Notice 1887/2022 issued on 9th May 2022.

The Bank has a formal disclosure policy in place which highlights the roles and responsibilities of the management and Board of Directors with respect to internal controls and procedures for information reported under Pillar 3 disclosures.

The scope of consolidation for Pillar 3 disclosures is different compared to the scope of consolidation for financial reporting. Under the scope of regulatory consolidation, all subsidiaries of the Bank are consolidated with the exception of Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Company PSC. All sections of the following document have been prepared under the scope of regulatory consolidation unless specifically mentioned.

2. Overview of risk management, key prudential metrics and RWA