National Commercial Bank : Announces the Retirement of CEO and the Appointment of Acting CEO

​The National Commercial Bank announces that the Board of Directors of the Bank approved on 17/03/1442H (as per Um Al Qura calendar) corresponding to 03/11/2020 the request of retirement of Mr. Faisal Omar Alsakkaf from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Bank. The last working day for Mr. Alsakkaf will be 16/05/1442H (as per Um Al Qura calendar) corresponding to 31/12/2020.

The Board of Directors expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Faisal Omar Alsakkaf for his excellent work during his tenure as CEO of the Bank.

The Board of Directors of National Commercial Bank approved on 17/03/1442H (as per Um Al Qura calendar) corresponding to 03/11/2020 the appointment of Mr. Talal Ahmed Alkhereiji as acting Chief Executive Officer of the Bank starting from 17/05/1442H (as per Um Al Qura calendar) corresponding to 01/01/2021.

Mr. Alkhereiji holds a Master's degree in International Business and a Bachelor's degree in International Economics from Georgetown University - USA. Mr. Alkhereiji also has over 25 years of experience in the banking and financial sector. His most recent position has been Deputy CEO at The National Commercial Bank.

