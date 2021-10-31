اعلان شركة الصناعات الزجاجية الوطنية عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 202

The National Company for Glass Industries announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )
|
Element List
|
Current Quarter
|
Similar quarter for previous year
|
%Change
|
Previous Quarter
|
% Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
19.2
|
16.2
|
18.518
|
16
|
19.999
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
400
|
0.2
|
149.999
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
-4.6
|
-2.8
|
64.285
|
-3.1
|
48.387
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
20.1
|
2.6
|
673.076
|
10.3
|
95.145
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
20.1
|
2.6
|
673.076
|
10.3
|
95.145
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Current Period
|
Similar period for previous year
|
%Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
58.7
|
57.3
|
2.443
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
2.7
|
3.5
|
-22.857
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
-8.1
|
-4.2
|
92.857
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
39.3
|
-5.1
|
-
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
39.3
|
-5.1
|
-
|
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
|
633
|
586.4
|
7.946
|
Profit (Loss) per Share
|
1.2
|
-0.16
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
|
The reason for the increase in net profit is due to:
Increase in associated companies 'profit operating in the float glass sector due to better performance.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
|
The reason for the increase in net profit is due to:
Increase in associated companies' profit in the float glass sector due to better performance.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
|
The reason for the increase in net profit for the current period compared to the same period of the previous year was due to: -
Increase in associated companies 'profit operating in the float glass sector due to better performance
|
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
|
Unmodified conclusion
|
Reclassification of Comparison Items
|
The comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the presentation in the current period
|
Additional Information
|
There was an increase in operating losses for this year more than last year due to the existence of provision for impairment of trade receivables.
The comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the presentation in the current period as follows:
Finance cost SAR 2.2 million and Loss from Discontinued operations SAR 0.2 million moved from operating expense to non-operating expenses. Based on this, the operating loss before reclassification SAR 6.7 million reduced to SAR 4.2 million after reclassification.
Reclassification for the three months ended 30 September 2020 are mainly from Finance cost SAR 0.7 million and loss from discontinued operations SAR 0.1 million moved from operating expense to non-operating expenses. Based on this, the operating loss before reclassification SAR 3.6 million reduced to SAR 2.8 million after reclassification.
The above reclassifications have no impact to the net Income (loss) for the periods, it was reclassified last year.
