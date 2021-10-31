Log in
    2150   SA0007879329

THE NATIONAL COMPANY FOR GLASS INDUSTRIES

(2150)
اعلان شركة الصناعات الزجاجية الوطنية عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 202

10/31/2021 | 05:37am EDT
The National Company for Glass Industries announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 19.2 16.2 18.518 16 19.999
Gross Profit (Loss) 0.5 0.1 400 0.2 149.999
Operational Profit (Loss) -4.6 -2.8 64.285 -3.1 48.387
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 20.1 2.6 673.076 10.3 95.145
Total Comprehensive Income 20.1 2.6 673.076 10.3 95.145
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 58.7 57.3 2.443
Gross Profit (Loss) 2.7 3.5 -22.857
Operational Profit (Loss) -8.1 -4.2 92.857
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 39.3 -5.1 -
Total Comprehensive Income 39.3 -5.1 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 633 586.4 7.946
Profit (Loss) per Share 1.2 -0.16
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the increase in net profit is due to:

Increase in associated companies 'profit operating in the float glass sector due to better performance.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the increase in net profit is due to:

Increase in associated companies' profit in the float glass sector due to better performance.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the increase in net profit for the current period compared to the same period of the previous year was due to: -

Increase in associated companies 'profit operating in the float glass sector due to better performance

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items The comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the presentation in the current period
Additional Information There was an increase in operating losses for this year more than last year due to the existence of provision for impairment of trade receivables.

The comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the presentation in the current period as follows:

Finance cost SAR 2.2 million and Loss from Discontinued operations SAR 0.2 million moved from operating expense to non-operating expenses. Based on this, the operating loss before reclassification SAR 6.7 million reduced to SAR 4.2 million after reclassification.

Reclassification for the three months ended 30 September 2020 are mainly from Finance cost SAR 0.7 million and loss from discontinued operations SAR 0.1 million moved from operating expense to non-operating expenses. Based on this, the operating loss before reclassification SAR 3.6 million reduced to SAR 2.8 million after reclassification.

The above reclassifications have no impact to the net Income (loss) for the periods, it was reclassified last year.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

ZOUJAJ - The National Company for Glass Industries SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 09:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 71,7 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net income 2020 2,13 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
Net Debt 2020 52,7 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 422x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 214 M 324 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,72x
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart THE NATIONAL COMPANY FOR GLASS INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
The National Company for Glass Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL COMPANY FOR GLASS INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yousef Mohammed Abdel Aziz Al-Tuwaijri Chief Executive Officer
Hatem Aiyedh Al-Fadli Chief Financial Officer
Omar Riyad Mohamed Al-Humaidan Chairman
Anil Kumar Technical Manager
Mohammad Sulaiman Mohammad Al-Harbi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL COMPANY FOR GLASS INDUSTRIES34.92%324
VERALLIA10.09%4 445
VIDRALA, S.A.-3.37%3 004
O-I GLASS, INC.8.99%2 047
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.27.49%1 768
VETROPACK HOLDING AG-5.70%1 217