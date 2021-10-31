اعلان شركة الصناعات الزجاجية الوطنية عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 202

The comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the presentation in the current period as follows:

Finance cost SAR 2.2 million and Loss from Discontinued operations SAR 0.2 million moved from operating expense to non-operating expenses. Based on this, the operating loss before reclassification SAR 6.7 million reduced to SAR 4.2 million after reclassification.

Reclassification for the three months ended 30 September 2020 are mainly from Finance cost SAR 0.7 million and loss from discontinued operations SAR 0.1 million moved from operating expense to non-operating expenses. Based on this, the operating loss before reclassification SAR 3.6 million reduced to SAR 2.8 million after reclassification.

The above reclassifications have no impact to the net Income (loss) for the periods, it was reclassified last year.