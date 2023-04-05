Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Oman
  4. Muscat Exchange
  5. The National Detergent Company SAOG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDTI   OM0000003265

THE NATIONAL DETERGENT COMPANY SAOG

(NDTI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2023-04-03
0.5360 OMR    0.00%
10:11aNational Detergent Saog : Bahar announces winners of the 1st raffle draw of the 40th anniversary promotion.
PU
10:11aNational Detergent Saog : Bahar continues to set new standards for excellence; wins ‘Top Omani Brand' award
PU
01/15The National Detergent Company SAOG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Detergent SAOG : Bahar announces winners of the 1st raffle draw of the 40th anniversary promotion.

04/05/2023 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • April 05, 2023

  • Bahar, National Detergent Company's flagship brand, which marked its glorious 40th anniversary with a promotional campaign titled 'Celebrating 40 years of Trust - Everyone is a Winner', has announced names of the 16 lucky winners of its first raffle draw during the draw conducted in Ramez hypermarket, Seeb.

    The draw was held recently at its head office to pick four winners each for iPad, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy Fold and 25 grams gold coins. As per the final list, Dawood Suleiman, Nazar, Juma Rashid and Nasna are the winners of 25 grams gold coins each; AlHassan Ali Al Busaidi, Abdulla Suleiman, Najeeb and Ayoob are the winners of iPhone 14; Shabna, Niyas, Sumith and Nadia are the winners of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Hamed Al Busaidi, Nassen, Mariam and Fouziya Salem are the winners of iPads.

    The promotional campaign, which will run until March 31st, is designed to ensure that everyone is, literally, a winner with a 'scratch and win' coupon that guarantees a host of exciting prizes - ranging from one gram gold coins and pans from Tefal to flasks from Zojirushi brand, in addition to a host of others - to every customer that buys Bahar products. Designed to celebrate 40 years with 40 mega winners, the campaign will follow up the first raffle draw with a second one following the conclusion of the campaign period.

    Congratulating the winners of the first draw, Anish Kumar, Head of Sales & Marketing said, "We are overwhelmed by the response our campaign generated in the market and the positive feedback we received from the customers. It is heartening to see our customers appreciate the opportunity to win prizes by simply scratching the campaign coupons. This has been a gratifying experience for Bahar too, as it provided us a platform to express our gratitude to our customers from all walks of life. The very promise behind the campaign was to enhance our customers' buying experience and, literally say 'thank you' for patronizing our products over the last forty years."

    As the best regional supplier of branded home and personal care products in the Middle East, NDC believes in giving best value for money to customers. Bahar, a household name in the Sultanate, brings this legacy to customers through its ever-growing range of products. A 100 percent Omani brand, it has a clear understanding of the local markets and continues to expand its products and services to cater to consumers who have stayed loyal to the brand over the years.



Attachments

Disclaimer

The National Detergent Company SAOG published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE NATIONAL DETERGENT COMPANY SAOG
10:11aNational Detergent Saog : Bahar announces winners of the 1st raffle draw of the 40th anniv..
PU
10:11aNational Detergent Saog : Bahar continues to set new standards for excellence; wins &lsquo..
PU
01/15The National Detergent Company SAOG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
2022The National Detergent Company SAOG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2022National Detergent Saog : Bahar has been selected as the Most Trusted Cleaning Brand in Om..
PU
2022The National Detergent Company SAOG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2022The National Detergent Company SAOG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
2021The National Detergent Company SAOG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2021The National Detergent Company SAOG Appoints Deepak Jain as Acting Chief Executive Offi..
CI
2021The National Detergent Company S.a.o.g Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19,6 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net income 2022 -0,44 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net Debt 2022 4,54 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart THE NATIONAL DETERGENT COMPANY SAOG
Duration : Period :
The National Detergent Company SAOG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Balamuralikrishna Sundaram Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Jain Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Abdul Hussain Baqer Al Lawati Chairman
Nasser Mansoor Al-Rawahi General Manager-Human Resources & Administration
Redha Baqir Sulaiman Al-Lawati Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL DETERGENT COMPANY SAOG-0.37%28
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC8.79%55 997
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.10.20%21 680
THE CLOROX COMPANY11.10%19 258
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-8.72%10 958
BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.53%3 697
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer