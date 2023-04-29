National Investor Pr J S C : AGA Result 28.4.2022 Eng
Report Concerning General Assembly Meeting
Company Name
: The National Investor PrJSC
Date:
: 28 April 2023
Time
: from 15:30 pm to: 16:30 pm
Location
: Physical and electronic participation
Quorum
: 54.54%
Chairman
: Mr. Saeed Mohamed Hasan Almasoud
Special Resolutions : Two(2)
Designation
Names of Board of Directors
Chairman
Mr. Saeed Mohamed Hasan Almasoud
Vice Chairman
Mr. Tariq Khalil Dawood Badran Al Karaeen
Member
Mr. Mohammed Abdulla Juma Alqubaisi
Member
Mr. Mohammed Abdulla Almazrouei
Member
Mr. Madhav Vithal Nayak
Agenda for General Assembly Meeting
Items
Approved
Not
Approved
1. Hearing and approving the report of the
Yes
Board of Directors on the Company's
activity and financial position for the
fiscal year ended on 31/12/2022.
2. Listening and ratifying the auditors'
Yes
report for the financial year ended on
31/12/2022.
3. Discussing and ratifying the Company's
Yes
balance sheet and profit and loss
statement for the financial year ended on
12/31/2022.
4. Considering and approving the proposal of
Yes
the Board of Directors regarding the non-
distribution of dividend for the fiscal
year ended on 31/12/2022.
5. Considering the approval of the Board of
Yes
Director's proposal not to pay a
remuneration to the Company's Board
members for the fiscal year ended on
31/12/2022.
6. To discharge the members of the Board of
Yes
Directors from liability for the fiscal
year ended on 31/12/2022.
7.
To discharge the auditors from liability
Yes
for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2022.
8.
Appointing the Company's auditors and
Yes
determining their fees for the fiscal
year ending on 31/12/2023.
Others
Special Resolutions:
Discussing a proposal to reduce the Company's share capital by canceling 25 million shares with a nominal value of AED 25 million, which will be returned to the shareholders.
The proposal was approved unanimously by 100% of the attendees.
Amending the articles (6; 7.2; 30, 42; 45; 46; and 54 of the Company's Memorandum of Association.
The proposal was approved unanimously by 100% of the attendees.
Capital (Thousands in AED)
Authorized
Subscribed
310,000,000
310,000,000
Before Decrease
Type of Decrease
Amount of decrease
After decrease
310,000,000
Return of
25,000,000
285,000,000
decreased amount
to shareholders
Bonus shares N/A
No. of outstanding
Percentage %
No. of issued
Total No. of Shares
Shares
Shares
after increase
Last Entitlement
Ex- Dividends Date (EXD)
Registry Closing Date
Date (LED)
(RCD)
Right issue N/A
No. of outstanding
Percentage %
No. of issued
Total No. of Shares
Shares
Shares
after increase
Last Entitlement
Ex- Dividends Date (EXD)
Registry Closing Date
Date (LED)
(RCD)
Cash Distribution (capital return)
Percentage
Value
8%
25,000,000
Number of Shareholders (As on AGM Date)
105
Payment Date
Last Entitlement
Ex- Dividends Date
Registry Closing Date
Date (LED)
(EXD)
(RCD)
31 May 2023
30 May 2023
Stock Split N/A
Par value
No. of outstanding Shares
Before the split
After the split
Before the split
After the split
Name: Mr. Rami Hurieh/ Managing Director
Signature:
Date: 28 April 2023
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.