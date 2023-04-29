Advanced search
    TNI   AEN001701012

THE NATIONAL INVESTOR PR. J.S.C.

(TNI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2023-04-24
0.4500 AED    0.00%
07:58aNational Investor Pr J S C : AGA Result 28.4.2022 Eng
PU
04/10National Investor Pr J S C : An invitation to attend The National Investor's Annual General Assembly
PU
03/29The National Investor Pr. J.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
National Investor Pr J S C : AGA Result 28.4.2022 Eng

04/29/2023 | 07:58am EDT
Report Concerning General Assembly Meeting

Company Name

: The National Investor PrJSC

Date:

: 28 April 2023

Time

: from 15:30 pm to: 16:30 pm

Location

: Physical and electronic participation

Quorum

: 54.54%

Chairman

: Mr. Saeed Mohamed Hasan Almasoud

  • Special Resolutions : Two(2)

Designation

Names of Board of Directors

Chairman

Mr. Saeed Mohamed Hasan Almasoud

Vice Chairman

Mr. Tariq Khalil Dawood Badran Al Karaeen

Member

Mr. Mohammed Abdulla Juma Alqubaisi

Member

Mr. Mohammed Abdulla Almazrouei

Member

Mr. Madhav Vithal Nayak

Agenda for General Assembly Meeting

Items

Approved

Not

Approved

1. Hearing and approving the report of the

Yes

Board of Directors on the Company's

activity and financial position for the

fiscal year ended on 31/12/2022.

2. Listening and ratifying the auditors'

Yes

report for the financial year ended on

31/12/2022.

3. Discussing and ratifying the Company's

Yes

balance sheet and profit and loss

statement for the financial year ended on

12/31/2022.

4. Considering and approving the proposal of

Yes

the Board of Directors regarding the non-

distribution of dividend for the fiscal

year ended on 31/12/2022.

5. Considering the approval of the Board of

Yes

Director's proposal not to pay a

remuneration to the Company's Board

members for the fiscal year ended on

31/12/2022.

6. To discharge the members of the Board of

Yes

Directors from liability for the fiscal

year ended on 31/12/2022.

1

7.

To discharge the auditors from liability

Yes

for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2022.

8.

Appointing the Company's auditors and

Yes

determining their fees for the fiscal

year ending on 31/12/2023.

Others

Special Resolutions:

  1. Discussing a proposal to reduce the Company's share capital by canceling 25 million shares with a nominal value of AED 25 million, which will be returned to the shareholders.
    • The proposal was approved unanimously by 100% of the attendees.
  3. Amending the articles (6; 7.2; 30, 42; 45; 46; and 54 of the Company's Memorandum of Association.
    • The proposal was approved unanimously by 100% of the attendees.

2

Capital (Thousands in AED)

Authorized

Subscribed

310,000,000

310,000,000

Before Decrease

Type of Decrease

Amount of decrease

After decrease

310,000,000

Return of

25,000,000

285,000,000

decreased amount

to shareholders

Bonus shares N/A

No. of outstanding

Percentage %

No. of issued

Total No. of Shares

Shares

Shares

after increase

Last Entitlement

Ex- Dividends Date (EXD)

Registry Closing Date

Date (LED)

(RCD)

Right issue N/A

No. of outstanding

Percentage %

No. of issued

Total No. of Shares

Shares

Shares

after increase

Last Entitlement

Ex- Dividends Date (EXD)

Registry Closing Date

Date (LED)

(RCD)

Cash Distribution (capital return)

Percentage

Value

8%

25,000,000

Number of Shareholders (As on AGM Date)

105

Payment Date

Last Entitlement

Ex- Dividends Date

Registry Closing Date

Date (LED)

(EXD)

(RCD)

31 May 2023

30 May 2023

Stock Split N/A

Par value

No. of outstanding Shares

Before the split

After the split

Before the split

After the split

Name: Mr. Rami Hurieh/ Managing Director

Signature:

Date: 28 April 2023

3

Disclaimer

National Investor PJSC published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 11:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
