    NSEC   US6375461026

THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.

(NSEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 01:06:31 pm EDT
16.38 USD   +0.18%
NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of The National Security Group, Inc. - NSEC

05/04/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed sale of The National Security Group, Inc. (“NSG” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: NSEC) to VR Insurance Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of NSG will receive only $16.35 in cash for each share of NSG that they own.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/ma/nasdaqgm-nsec/ to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 41,4 M 41,4 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 45,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William L. Brunson Executive Director
Brian R. McLeod CFO, Treasurer, Director, VP-Finance & Operations
Walter P. Wilkerson Chairman
Donald S. Pittman Independent Director
Frank Berry O'Neil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.77.72%41
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.4.70%47 636
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.80%41 216
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.57%35 816
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.8.54%35 309
SAMPO OYJ6.01%26 360