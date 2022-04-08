Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The National Security Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSEC   US6375461026

THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.

(NSEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/01 10:29:45 am EDT
16.07 USD   +0.28%
03/31U.S. Bidders Lead The Way On U.K. Public Takeovers
AQ
03/23NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/22Satellite giants strike new jobs deal with BEIS
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of The National Security Group, Inc. - NSEC

04/08/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of The National Security Group, Inc. (“NSG” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: NSEC) to VR Insurance Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of NSG will receive only $16.35 in cash for each share of NSG that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-nsec/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 40,7 M 40,7 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 45,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William L. Brunson Executive Director
Brian R. McLeod CFO, Treasurer, Director, VP-Finance & Operations
Walter P. Wilkerson Chairman
Donald S. Pittman Independent Director
Frank Berry O'Neil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.0.00%41
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.8.44%49 713
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.40%43 975
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION18.16%39 083
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.79%36 444
SAMPO OYJ3.77%26 786