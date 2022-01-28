Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The National Security Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSEC   US6375461026

THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.

(NSEC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Security Group (NSEC) Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of the National Security Group, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – NSEC

01/28/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC) to VR Insurance Holdings, Inc. for $16.35 per share in cash is fair to National Security Group shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages National Security Group shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether National Security Group and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for National Security Group shareholders; (2) determine whether VR Insurance is underpaying for National Security Group; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for National Security Group shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of National Security Group shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages National Security Group shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,62 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,34 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,16x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 39,6 M 39,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float -
Chart THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The National Security Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William L. Brunson Executive Director
Brian R. McLeod CFO, Treasurer, Director, VP-Finance & Operations
Walter P. Wilkerson Chairman
Donald S. Pittman Independent Director
Frank Berry O'Neil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.0.00%40
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.1.35%46 845
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.26%40 149
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES5.90%39 957
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.21%34 473
SAMPO OYJ-1.84%26 254