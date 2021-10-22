Log in
The National Security Group, Inc. : Declares Cash Dividend

10/22/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
On October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. This cash dividend is payable on November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record November 8, 2021.

About The National Security Group, Inc

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ Symbol: NSEC), through its property and casualty and life insurance subsidiaries, offers property, casualty, life, accident and health insurance in ten states. The Company primarily writes personal lines property coverage including specialty market dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners and mobile homeowners lines of insurance. The Company also offers life, accident and health, supplemental hospital and cancer insurance products. The Company was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama. Additional information about the Company, including additional details of recent financial results, can be found on our website: www.nationalsecuritygroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,62 M - -
Net cash 2020 5,34 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,16x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 25,6 M 25,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The National Security Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William L. Brunson President, CEO & Executive Director
Brian R. McLeod CFO, Treasurer, Director, VP-Finance & Operations
Walter P. Wilkerson Chairman
Donald S. Pittman Independent Director
Frank Berry O'Neil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP, INC.0.00%26
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.56.52%50 679
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.05%39 408
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION15.32%37 484
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.14.98%36 760
SAMPO OYJ31.99%29 432