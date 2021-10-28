Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

تعلن الشركة الوطنية السعودية للنقل البحري (البحري) عن آخر التطورات بخصوص استكمال إجرا&

10/28/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Announces the latest developments of the completion of contract for building (VLCC)

Element List Explanation
Introduction National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Announces receiving it's new VLCC named "RAYAH"
Previous Announcement The completion of contract for building (VLCC)
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2019-09-19 Corresponding to 1441-01-20
Percentage of fulfilled achievement 100%
Event's Expected Completion Date 2021-10-28 corresponding to 1443-3-22 H (according to Um Al-Qura calendar)
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons. Sar 371 Million. The cost hasn't been changed

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 393 M 2 238 M 2 238 M
Net income 2020 1 571 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2020 7 074 M 1 886 M 1 886 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 4,93%
Capitalization 14 372 M 3 831 M 3 832 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Ali Al-Dubaikhi Chief Executive Officer
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Majed Al Shenaiber Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA-9.99%3 884
ENBRIDGE INC.28.05%85 554
TC ENERGY CORPORATION30.53%53 385
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.23.84%52 165
KINDER MORGAN, INC.26.55%39 226
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.41.15%34 383