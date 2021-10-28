تعلن الشركة الوطنية السعودية للنقل البحري (البحري) عن آخر التطورات بخصوص استكمال إجرا&

National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Announces the latest developments of the completion of contract for building (VLCC)
Introduction
National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Announces receiving it's new VLCC named "RAYAH"
Previous Announcement
The completion of contract for building (VLCC)
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website
2019-09-19 Corresponding to 1441-01-20
Percentage of fulfilled achievement
100%
Event's Expected Completion Date
2021-10-28 corresponding to 1443-3-22 H (according to Um Al-Qura calendar)
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons.
Sar 371 Million. The cost hasn't been changed
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 21:57:03 UTC.