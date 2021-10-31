Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

10/31/2021 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 1,320.58 1,510.3 -12.561 1,294.76 1.994
Gross Profit (Loss) 133.1 379.95 -64.969 127.27 4.58
Operational Profit (Loss) 90.57 303.31 -70.139 99.58 -9.048
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 17.99 313.74 -94.265 38.91 -53.765
Total Comprehensive Income 12.73 315.49 -95.965 42.82 -70.27
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 3,804.54 7,124.91 -46.602
Gross Profit (Loss) 344.57 1,903.91 -81.901
Operational Profit (Loss) 251.52 1,724.46 -85.414
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 100.46 1,493.57 -93.273
Total Comprehensive Income 105.97 1,493.04 -92.902
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 9,308.15 9,917.7 -6.146
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.26 3.79
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The main reason for the decrease in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is:

- The decrease in revenues from multiple sectors especially the oil sector by (18%), due to the significant decline in global shipping rates in addition to the decline in shipping operations.

- Also the operating costs have increased during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year mainly due to the increase in fuel prices.

- The decrease in the Company's share in results of equity accounted investees during this quarter, in addition to the increase in Zakat and Tax expense compared to the same quarter of last year.

- The decrease in provision on trade receivables and contract assets contributed to reduce the impact of the decline in net profit during current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The main reason for the decrease in net profit in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is mainly due decrease in other income amounting to SR 20 million in addition to the reduction in the Company's share in results of equity accounted investees during the current quarter.

This drop was limited by the improved performance of logistics sector and dry bulk shipping sector as well as the decrease in general and administrative expenses during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The main reason for the decrease in net profit in the current period compared to the same period of last year due to reduction in revenues from multiple sectors especially the oil sector by (59%) compared to the same period of last year, due to the significant decline in global shipping rates in addition to the decline in shipping operations.

Nevertheless, the increase of other income and the decrease in provision on trade receivables and contract assets, Zakat and Tax expense and financial charges, have contributed to reduce the impact of the decline in net profit during the current period compared to the same period of last year.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion None
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures of the prior period have been reclassified to match with the presentation of the current period.
Additional Information None

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 13:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
09:37aاعلان الشركة ا&..
PU
09:07aNational Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia announces its Interim Financial Results for t..
PU
10/29National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Announces the latest developments of the comp..
PU
10/29تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/28تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/28تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/28تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/28تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/28تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
10/28تعلن الشركة ال&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 393 M 2 238 M 2 238 M
Net income 2020 1 571 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2020 7 074 M 1 886 M 1 886 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 4,93%
Capitalization 14 372 M 3 831 M 3 832 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Duration : Period :
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 36,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Ali Al-Dubaikhi Chief Executive Officer
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Majed Al Shenaiber Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA-9.99%3 831
ENBRIDGE INC.27.34%84 706
TC ENERGY CORPORATION30.34%52 876
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.12%49 564
KINDER MORGAN, INC.22.53%37 979
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.40.10%34 128