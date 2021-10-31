National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Current Period
Similar period for previous year
%Change
Sales/Revenue
3,804.54
7,124.91
-46.602
Gross Profit (Loss)
344.57
1,903.91
-81.901
Operational Profit (Loss)
251.52
1,724.46
-85.414
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
100.46
1,493.57
-93.273
Total Comprehensive Income
105.97
1,493.04
-92.902
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
9,308.15
9,917.7
-6.146
Profit (Loss) per Share
0.26
3.79
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List
Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
The main reason for the decrease in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is:
- The decrease in revenues from multiple sectors especially the oil sector by (18%), due to the significant decline in global shipping rates in addition to the decline in shipping operations.
- Also the operating costs have increased during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year mainly due to the increase in fuel prices.
- The decrease in the Company's share in results of equity accounted investees during this quarter, in addition to the increase in Zakat and Tax expense compared to the same quarter of last year.
- The decrease in provision on trade receivables and contract assets contributed to reduce the impact of the decline in net profit during current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
The main reason for the decrease in net profit in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is mainly due decrease in other income amounting to SR 20 million in addition to the reduction in the Company's share in results of equity accounted investees during the current quarter.
This drop was limited by the improved performance of logistics sector and dry bulk shipping sector as well as the decrease in general and administrative expenses during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
The main reason for the decrease in net profit in the current period compared to the same period of last year due to reduction in revenues from multiple sectors especially the oil sector by (59%) compared to the same period of last year, due to the significant decline in global shipping rates in addition to the decline in shipping operations.
Nevertheless, the increase of other income and the decrease in provision on trade receivables and contract assets, Zakat and Tax expense and financial charges, have contributed to reduce the impact of the decline in net profit during the current period compared to the same period of last year.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
None
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Certain comparative figures of the prior period have been reclassified to match with the presentation of the current period.
Additional Information
None
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 13:06:03 UTC.