National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The main reason for the decrease in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is: - The decrease in revenues from multiple sectors especially the oil sector by (18%), due to the significant decline in global shipping rates in addition to the decline in shipping operations. - Also the operating costs have increased during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year mainly due to the increase in fuel prices. - The decrease in the Company's share in results of equity accounted investees during this quarter, in addition to the increase in Zakat and Tax expense compared to the same quarter of last year. - The decrease in provision on trade receivables and contract assets contributed to reduce the impact of the decline in net profit during current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.