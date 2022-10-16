Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri and Saudi Electricity Company sign MoU to Collaborate on Supply Chain Logistics

10/16/2022 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 OCT 2022

Riyadh, 16 October 2022: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and Bahri, the global leader in transport and logistics, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation across their supply chain operations. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Supply Chain Conference running from 16 to 17 October 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh under the patronage of H.E. Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Khaled Salem Al-Ghamdi, , said that the agreement will enhance bilateral cooperation throughout their supply chain operations. It will also pave the way for greater supply chain sustainability and allow for the provision of innovative logistics services. The move will also further enable local content and enhance national industry capabilities, while also setting the stage for promising investment opportunities and the exchange of knowledge and expertise. Al-Ghamdi further stated that the MoU will further cement SEC and Bahri's strategic partnership and will help position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.

For his part, Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Logistics, said that the agreement reaffirmed Bahri's commitment to supporting SEC in their efforts to better serve their growing customer base through their industry-leading logistics and warehouse management services. Bahri also looks forward to future joint collaborations that will help further their strategic investment and business development objectives.

This agreement comes as part of SEC and Bahri's ongoing strategic efforts to enhance the former's existing services and widen the scope of its logistics offerings in line with their mutual ambitions and interests.

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 13:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
09:33aNational Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri and Saudi Electricity Company sign MoU to Collab..
PU
10/04National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri signs MoU with GASCO to explore cooperation in e..
PU
10/03National Gas and Industrialization Co. Announces Signing A Non-Binding Memorandum of Un..
CI
09/29National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : International Maritime Industries Signs Agreement with..
PU
09/19The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Appoints Eng. Mohammed Khalifaa Almulhim ..
CI
09/19National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) announces the appointment of a ...
PU
09/08National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri Logistics signs MoU with MOSOLF to collaborate o..
PU
09/05National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri Launches Phase One of its Fleet Performance Moni..
PU
08/30National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri signs MoU with Tabadul to collaborate on the dev..
PU
08/24National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri and channels by stc inks partnership deal to pro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 351 M 1 424 M 1 424 M
Net income 2021 192 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net Debt 2021 8 765 M 2 332 M 2 332 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 846 M 3 419 M 3 419 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Duration : Period :
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Khalifa Abdullatif Abdullah Al-Mulhem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA0.54%3 419
ENBRIDGE INC.1.07%72 900
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.80%54 459
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-4.47%41 001
KINDER MORGAN, INC.8.39%38 729
WILLIAMS COMPANIES16.78%35 837