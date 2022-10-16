National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri and Saudi Electricity Company sign MoU to Collaborate on Supply Chain Logistics

16 OCT 2022

Riyadh, 16 October 2022: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and Bahri, the global leader in transport and logistics, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation across their supply chain operations. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Supply Chain Conference running from 16 to 17 October 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh under the patronage of H.E. Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Khaled Salem Al-Ghamdi, , said that the agreement will enhance bilateral cooperation throughout their supply chain operations. It will also pave the way for greater supply chain sustainability and allow for the provision of innovative logistics services. The move will also further enable local content and enhance national industry capabilities, while also setting the stage for promising investment opportunities and the exchange of knowledge and expertise. Al-Ghamdi further stated that the MoU will further cement SEC and Bahri's strategic partnership and will help position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.

For his part, Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Logistics, said that the agreement reaffirmed Bahri's commitment to supporting SEC in their efforts to better serve their growing customer base through their industry-leading logistics and warehouse management services. Bahri also looks forward to future joint collaborations that will help further their strategic investment and business development objectives.

This agreement comes as part of SEC and Bahri's ongoing strategic efforts to enhance the former's existing services and widen the scope of its logistics offerings in line with their mutual ambitions and interests.