Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-24
27.85 SAR   -0.54%
01/16National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) announces the results of the Or...
PU
2022National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) invites its shareholders to att...
PU
2022National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri Signs Joint Venture Agreement with Ajlan & Bros Holding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) announces the appointment of th...

01/26/2023 | 05:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 JAN 2023

Element List Explanation
Announcement Detail With reference to the results of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) held on 22/06/1444H., corresponding to 15/01/2023G , in which the Members of the Board of Directors were elected for its new term of three years starting from 16/01/2023G to 15/01/2026G

The Company announce the decision of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday's evening 03/07/1444H corresponding to 25/01/2023, as follows:

First: Appointing of Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsarhan as Chairman of The Board of Directors.

Second: Approve the appointing of Mr. Fahad Abduljalil Al Saif as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Third: Approve the formation of the Executive Committee members as follows:

1- Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsarhan Chairman

2-Mr. Fahad Abduljalil Al Saif Member

3-Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey Member

4-Mr. Raid Abdullah Ismail Member

5-Mr. Saeed Abdullatif Al Hadrami Member

Fourth: Approve the formation of the Committee Audit Committee:

1- Dr. Abdulmalik Abdullah Alhogail Chairman

2-Mr. Saleh Abdullah Al Dabbasi Member

3-Mr. Mohammed Khalifa Almulhem Member

4-Mr .Mohammed Ibrahim Alarifi Member (not from the Board)

Fifth: Approve the formation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee members as follows:

1-Mr. Jesper Kjaedegaard Chairman

2-Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsarhan Member

3-Mr. Saleh Abdullah Al Dabbasi Member

4-Mr. Raid Abdullah Ismail Member

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 10:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
01/16National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) announces the results of the Or...
PU
2022National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) invites its shareholders to att...
PU
2022National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri Signs Joint Venture Agreement with Ajlan & Bros ..
PU
2022National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Announces Signing A Non-Binding Memorandum of..
CI
2022National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri's Chemicals and Logistics business units sign Mo..
PU
2022National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri Logistics signs agreement to acquire remaining s..
PU
2022The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qu..
CI
2022National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : announces its Interim Financial Results...
PU
2022National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Addendum announcement from the National Shipping Compa..
PU
2022National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri and Saudi Electricity Company sign MoU to Collab..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 351 M 1 425 M 1 425 M
Net income 2021 192 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net Debt 2021 8 765 M 2 334 M 2 334 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 707 M 3 651 M 3 651 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Duration : Period :
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Khalifa Abdullatif Abdullah Al-Mulhem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA-5.59%3 651
ENBRIDGE INC.4.97%84 201
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.9.16%57 283
TC ENERGY CORPORATION6.39%43 508
KINDER MORGAN, INC.2.05%41 741
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-5.78%38 305