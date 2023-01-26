National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) announces the appointment of th...

|
With reference to the results of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) held on 22/06/1444H., corresponding to 15/01/2023G , in which the Members of the Board of Directors were elected for its new term of three years starting from 16/01/2023G to 15/01/2026G
The Company announce the decision of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Wednesday's evening 03/07/1444H corresponding to 25/01/2023, as follows:
First: Appointing of Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsarhan as Chairman of The Board of Directors.
Second: Approve the appointing of Mr. Fahad Abduljalil Al Saif as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Third: Approve the formation of the Executive Committee members as follows:
1- Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsarhan Chairman
2-Mr. Fahad Abduljalil Al Saif Member
3-Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey Member
4-Mr. Raid Abdullah Ismail Member
5-Mr. Saeed Abdullatif Al Hadrami Member
Fourth: Approve the formation of the Committee Audit Committee:
1- Dr. Abdulmalik Abdullah Alhogail Chairman
2-Mr. Saleh Abdullah Al Dabbasi Member
3-Mr. Mohammed Khalifa Almulhem Member
4-Mr .Mohammed Ibrahim Alarifi Member (not from the Board)
Fifth: Approve the formation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee members as follows:
1-Mr. Jesper Kjaedegaard Chairman
2-Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsarhan Member
3-Mr. Saleh Abdullah Al Dabbasi Member
4-Mr. Raid Abdullah Ismail Member