National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) announces the latest developmen...

Previous Announcement
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the joint venture (National Grain Company)
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website
2020-08-24 Corresponding to 1442-01-05
Percentage of fulfilled achievement
Not applicable
Event's Expected Completion Date
Second half of 2023
Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date
Covid-19 constraints
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons.
The previously announced total project cost remains unchanged (Nearly USD 110 million).
Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results
No financial impact on the company
Additional Information
- Execution party will be selected during the first half of 2022 and it will be announced later
- Project start date will be during the first half of 2022.
- 3-months pilot production to commence in second half of 2023.