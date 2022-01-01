Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
ChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) announces the latest developmen...

01/01/2022 | 05:57am EST
30 DEC 2021

ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION
Previous Announcement

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the joint venture (National Grain Company)

Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website

2020-08-24 Corresponding to 1442-01-05

Percentage of fulfilled achievement

Not applicable

Event's Expected Completion Date

Second half of 2023

Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date

Covid-19 constraints

The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons.

The previously announced total project cost remains unchanged (Nearly USD 110 million).

Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results

No financial impact on the company

Additional Information - Execution party will be selected during the first half of 2022 and it will be announced later

- Project start date will be during the first half of 2022.

- 3-months pilot production to commence in second half of 2023.

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 10:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 8 393 M 2 236 M 2 236 M
Net income 2020 1 571 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2020 7 074 M 1 885 M 1 885 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 4,93%
Capitalization 12 777 M 3 403 M 3 404 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Duration : Period :
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Ali Al-Dubaikhi Chief Executive Officer
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Majed Al Shenaiber Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA0.00%3 403
ENBRIDGE INC.21.37%79 107
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.10%47 920
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.68%45 524
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.02%35 961
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.29.88%31 639