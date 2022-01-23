Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) announces the latest developmen...

01/23/2022 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23 JAN 2022

ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION
Previous Announcement The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the completion of an agreement with the saline water conversion corporation (SWCC)
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2019-12-17 Corresponding to 1441-04-20
Percentage of fulfilled achievement Not applicable
Event's Expected Completion Date Fourth quarter of 2022
Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date Covid-19 constraints
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons. The previously announced total cost remains unchanged (Nearly SAR 760 million).
Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results No financial impact resulted from this delay
Additional Information - The trial commissioning of the first barge has started today near the Port of Al Shuqaiq located on the western coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

- Barges will be transported as per the needs of regions across the Kingdom.

- The barges will ensure consistently high availability levels and compliance with all applicable international and local codes and standards.

- Any further material development it will be announced to the market in due course.

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 08:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
03:24aNATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri) announces the latest developmen...
PU
01/13NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri signs MoU agreement with Ma'aden at Future Miner..
PU
01/01NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri) announces the latest developmen...
PU
2021NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri bags HRSD ‘Labor Award' for building outst..
PU
2021National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Announces the resignation and appointment of ..
AQ
2021National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Announces CEO Changes, Effective 1 April 2022
CI
2021NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Announces the resignation and appointment o...
PU
2021NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri demonstrates maritime excellence by winning two ..
PU
2021The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qu..
CI
2021اعلان الشركة ا&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 393 M 2 238 M 2 238 M
Net income 2020 1 571 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2020 7 074 M 1 886 M 1 886 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 4,93%
Capitalization 13 191 M 3 516 M 3 517 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Duration : Period :
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Ali Al-Dubaikhi Chief Executive Officer
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Majed Al Shenaiber Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA3.24%3 516
ENBRIDGE INC.3.93%83 044
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.38%51 935
TC ENERGY CORPORATION7.24%49 314
KINDER MORGAN, INC.9.52%39 385
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.10.45%34 944