National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) announces the latest developmen...

|
Previous Announcement
|
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the completion of an agreement with the saline water conversion corporation (SWCC)
|
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website
|
2019-12-17 Corresponding to 1441-04-20
|
Percentage of fulfilled achievement
|
Not applicable
|
Event's Expected Completion Date
|
Fourth quarter of 2022
|
Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date
|
Covid-19 constraints
|
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons.
|
The previously announced total cost remains unchanged (Nearly SAR 760 million).
|
Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results
|
No financial impact resulted from this delay
|
Additional Information
|
- The trial commissioning of the first barge has started today near the Port of Al Shuqaiq located on the western coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- Barges will be transported as per the needs of regions across the Kingdom.
- The barges will ensure consistently high availability levels and compliance with all applicable international and local codes and standards.
- Any further material development it will be announced to the market in due course.