Introduction National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the results of the Ordinary General Assembly meeting (First meeting), which was held at 06:30 PM on Sunday 15/1/2023 via modern technology after the quorum for the meeting was completed at (57.89%) of the shares represented in the company's capital

City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting The company's headquarters in Riyadh- via modern technology

Date of the General Assembly's Meeting 2023-01-15 Corresponding to 1444-06-22

Time of the General Assembly's Meeting 18:30

Percentage of Attending Shareholders 57.89%

Names of the Board of Directors' Members Present at the General Assembly's Meeting and Names of the Absentees The following Board members attended the meeting: 1- Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsarhan 2- Dr. Abdulmalik Abdullah Alhogail 3- Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey 4- Mr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Suhaibani Apologized for not attending the meeting: 1- Mr. Yasser Abdullah Alsalman 2- Mr. Yasser Abdulaziz Al-Qadi 3- Mr. Raed Abdullah Ismail 4- Eng. Ibrahim Qassim Albuainain 5- Mr. Khalifa Abdulatif Almulhem

Names of the Chairmen of the Committees Present at the General Assembly's Meeting or Members of such Committees Attending on Their Behalf The following Committees' Chairmen attended the meeting: 1-Dr. Abdulmalik Abdullah Alhogail (Chairman of Audit Committee) 2- Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsarhan (Chairman of the Strategy and Investment Committee)