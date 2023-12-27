27 DEC 2023
|Element List
|Explanation
|Introduction
|The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the results of the Ordinary General Assembly meeting (First meeting), which was held at 07:30 PM on Tuesday 26-12-2023 corresponding to 13-06-1445 H via modern technology after the quorum for the meeting was completed at (52.72%) of the shares represented in the company's capital.
|City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting
|Through modern technology from the company's headquarters in Riyadh (via Tadawulaty services system)
|Date of the General Assembly's Meeting
|2023-12-26 Corresponding to 1445-06-13
|Time of the General Assembly's Meeting
|19:30
|Percentage of Attending Shareholders
|52.72%
|Names of the Board of Directors' Members Present at the General Assembly's Meeting and Names of the Absentees
|
The following Board members attended the meeting:
Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsarhan )Chairman)
Dr. Abdulmalik Abdullah Alhogail
Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaey
Mr. Saeed Abdullatif Alhadrami
Apologized for not attending the meeting:
Eng. Ibrahim Qassim Albuainain
Mr. Raid Abdullah Ismail
Mr. Saleh Abdullah Aldebasi
Mr. Fahad Abduljalil Alsaif
Eng. Mohammed Khalifa Almulhim
Mr. Jesper Kjaedegaard
|Names of the Chairmen of the Committees Present at the General Assembly's Meeting or Members of such Committees Attending on Their Behalf
|
The following Committees' Chairmen attended the meeting:
Mr. Mohammed Abdulaziz Alsarhan (Chairman of the Executive Committee)
Dr. Abdulmalik Abdullah Alhogail (Chairman of Audit Committee)
|Voting Results on the Items of the General Assembly's Meeting Agenda's
|Approved the remuneration policy for members of the Board of Directors, subsidiary committees, and executive management.
