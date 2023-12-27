National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia SJSC is a Saudi Arabia-based entity which is primarily engaged in purchasing, selling and operating of vessels. The Company's activity also includes operating vessels for the transportation of cargo, and agencies for maritime shipping companies, cargo clearance, and consolidation for transport and storage on board vessels and all of the marine transport activities, etc. The Company is organized into four business segments which include crude oil transportation, chemicals transportation, logistics and dry bulk transportation. The Company's subsidiaries include National Chemical Carriers Company Limited, Bahri Bunge Dry Bulk DMCC, Bahri Bollore Logistics Company, Mideast Ship Management Limited, among others.