  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-27
31.05 SAR   +0.32%
10:01aNational Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) invites its shareholders to att...
PU
05/09National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : announces its Interim Financial Results for...
PU
03/15National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Announces the Board's Recommendation to...
PU
National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) invites its shareholders to att...

05/29/2023 | 10:01am EDT
29 MAY 2023

Element List Explanation
Introduction The Board of Directors of Bahri is pleased to invite the Company's shareholders to attend and to vote on the Extraordinary General Meeting which includes the increase of the company's capital (First Meeting) via modern technology provided by Tadawulaty
City and Location of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting The company's headquarters in Riyadh (via modern technology provided by Tadawulaty)
URL for the Meeting Location https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa
Date of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting 2023-06-19 Corresponding to 1444-12-01
Time of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting 19:15
Attendance Eligibility The eligibility to attend the Meeting will be for shareholders registered in the Company share registry at the Depository Center as of the end of trading prior to the Meeting day, shareholders need to register/sign in online to attend and vote by using Tadawulaty at the meeting as per the rules and regulations.
Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting The Extraordinary General Meeting shall be valid only if attended by shareholders representing at least 50% of the Share Capital according to article (27) of the company's bylaw. In case of non-completion of the quorum at this meeting, a second meeting will be held after one hour of the end of the scheduled time for the first meeting. The second meeting shall be valid if attended by at least 25% of the share capital.
Meeting Agenda Attached
Proxy Form

File

The shareholder right in discussing the assembly agenda topics, asking questions, and exercising the voting right. (Mentioning the E-Voting details, if any) Shareholders registered in the Depository Center (Edaa) at the end of the trading session preceding the Extraordinary General Assembly has the right to attend the General Assembly Meeting and as per the laws and regulations. Shareholders also have the right to discuss the topics on the assembly's agenda and ask questions.

The shareholders may remotely vote on the General Assembly Meeting's agenda via (E-voting service) through Tadawulaty website. The remote voting will start on Friday 26-11-1444 H Corresponding 15-6-2023 G at (1:00) AM until the end of the General Assembly. Please note that registration in Tadawulaty service and voting is provided free of charge on the following link:

www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting The right to attend the Meeting ends before the beginning of the meeting, and the right to vote ends once the voting sorts has concluded.
Method of Communication For any inquiries, please contact Investor Relations Department at:

Telephone No.: 011-4785454 ext 232

Fax No.: 011-4778036

Email: [email protected]

Attached Documents

File 1File 2File 3

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 14:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 583 M 2 290 M 2 290 M
Net income 2022 1 041 M 278 M 278 M
Net Debt 2022 7 427 M 1 981 M 1 981 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 307 M 4 084 M 4 084 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Duration : Period :
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Ibrahim bin Qassim Al-Buainain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA5.25%4 077
ENBRIDGE INC.-7.69%72 526
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.5.64%55 406
TC ENERGY CORPORATION0.24%40 579
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-10.34%36 330
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.61%35 023
