National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri) invites its shareholders to att...

Introduction The Board of Directors of Bahri is pleased to invite the Company's shareholders to attend and to vote on the Extraordinary General Meeting which includes the increase of the company's capital (First Meeting) via modern technology provided by Tadawulaty

City and Location of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting The company's headquarters in Riyadh (via modern technology provided by Tadawulaty)

URL for the Meeting Location https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Date of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting 2023-06-19 Corresponding to 1444-12-01

Time of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting 19:15

Attendance Eligibility The eligibility to attend the Meeting will be for shareholders registered in the Company share registry at the Depository Center as of the end of trading prior to the Meeting day, shareholders need to register/sign in online to attend and vote by using Tadawulaty at the meeting as per the rules and regulations.

Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting The Extraordinary General Meeting shall be valid only if attended by shareholders representing at least 50% of the Share Capital according to article (27) of the company's bylaw. In case of non-completion of the quorum at this meeting, a second meeting will be held after one hour of the end of the scheduled time for the first meeting. The second meeting shall be valid if attended by at least 25% of the share capital.

The shareholder right in discussing the assembly agenda topics, asking questions, and exercising the voting right. (Mentioning the E-Voting details, if any) Shareholders registered in the Depository Center (Edaa) at the end of the trading session preceding the Extraordinary General Assembly has the right to attend the General Assembly Meeting and as per the laws and regulations. Shareholders also have the right to discuss the topics on the assembly's agenda and ask questions. The shareholders may remotely vote on the General Assembly Meeting's agenda via (E-voting service) through Tadawulaty website. The remote voting will start on Friday 26-11-1444 H Corresponding 15-6-2023 G at (1:00) AM until the end of the General Assembly. Please note that registration in Tadawulaty service and voting is provided free of charge on the following link: www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting The right to attend the Meeting ends before the beginning of the meeting, and the right to vote ends once the voting sorts has concluded.