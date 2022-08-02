Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
24.48 SAR   +2.43%
06:52aNATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies Dynacom and SeaTraders
PU
08/01The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces full redemption of its Sukuk due on 30th of July 2022
AQ
07/31NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : announces its Interim Financial Results...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies Dynacom and SeaTraders

08/02/2022 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

02 AUG 2022

The agreements are set to facilitate commercial cooperation, effectively utilizing the parties' established services and fleets

Athens, Greece - 2 August 2022: Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Greek maritime firms Dynacom and SeaTraders to further collaborative efforts and assist Bahri during the continuous enhancement of its award-winning fleet. Both agreements were signed during the Saudi Greek Investment Forum in Athens, which was held at the end of July on the sidelines of the visit of H.R.H. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Greece.

The first MoU was signed between Bahri and Dynacom, while the second was signed between Bahri's business division, Bahri Dry Bulk, and Sea Traders. Both agreements are effective for a one-year period. The MoUs' terms will assist the companies' existing capabilities, establish avenues to seamlessly transfer technology and services, and help develop prosperity within the landscape of both national economies.

Eng. Ahmed Ali Alsubaie, CEO of Bahri, commented on the MoUs stating, "With the signing of these two significant agreements, Bahri has taken yet another major leap towards improving the operational efficiency of our fleet and further establishing our organization both regionally and globally. Dynacom and SeaTraders have developed impressive service portfolios, and we are excited to build a lasting relationship that embodies innovation and strengthens our country's bilateral relations."

Eng. Mohammed Bin Battal, President of Bahri Dry Bulk, said, "We are proud to begin the collaborative process with Sea Traders, in ambitious pursuit of expanding our market presence and growing parallel to other dry-bulk shipping leaders. This new agreement gives leeway to a remarkable collaboration between the Saudi Arabian and Greek private sectors. It demonstrates our commitment to providing services of the highest standards to our customers."

During the Saudi Greek Investment Forum, representatives from both Saudi and Greek governments and the private sector finalized a variety of mutually beneficial investment deals, further bolstering commercial relationships between the two countries. Saudi Arabian and Greek entities signed more than a dozen agreements worth over 15.2 billion SAR.

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 10:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
06:52aNATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics com..
PU
08/01The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces full redemption of its ..
AQ
07/31NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : announces its Interim Financial Results...
PU
07/27NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri Line signs contract with Caterpillar to launch n..
PU
07/20NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri's SAR 3.9 billion 7-year senior unsecured Sukuk ..
PU
07/07The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the completion of its o..
AQ
05/18The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the results of the Extr..
AQ
04/27The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces adding a new item agend..
AQ
04/25NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri) announces adding a new item age...
PU
04/25The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Reports Earnings Results for the First Qu..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 351 M - -
Net income 2021 192 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 049 M 3 208 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Duration : Period :
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Khalifa Abdullatif Abdullah Al-Mulhem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA-5.70%3 208
ENBRIDGE INC.16.39%90 782
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.22%58 044
TC ENERGY CORPORATION16.05%52 372
WILLIAMS COMPANIES30.57%41 412
KINDER MORGAN, INC.12.86%40 329