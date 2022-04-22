National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Crew fatality on board NCC SAFA at Amsterdam anchorage

22 APR 2022

Bahri declares that two crew members serving on board the chemical tanker NCC SAFA (IMO: 9411329) collapsed on Wednesday, 20 April 2022, at 20:37 local time (18:37 UTC), while performing routine tasks in one of the vessel's cargo tanks while at the Amsterdam anchorage in the Netherlands.

The two individuals received first aid on board, one of which has been airlifted to hospital ashore by the Netherlands Coastguard. However, the other individual was declared dead by the medical team on board.

It is with deep regret that we confirm the loss of our colleague. This is a very sad day for Bahri and is felt keenly by everyone in the company.

We are working to notify the families and have already launched a full investigation. Our priority now is supporting the individual in the hospital, the family of the deceased, and the rest of the NCC SAFA crew.