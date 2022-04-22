Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  04-20
35.50 SAR   -1.39%
01:28pNATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Crew fatality on board NCC SAFA at Amsterdam anchorage
PU
04/20NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri teams up with TKHS to provide logistics support for hotel developers in Saudi A...
PU
04/11NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri) invites its shareholders to att...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : Crew fatality on board NCC SAFA at Amsterdam anchorage

04/22/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22 APR 2022

Bahri declares that two crew members serving on board the chemical tanker NCC SAFA (IMO: 9411329) collapsed on Wednesday, 20 April 2022, at 20:37 local time (18:37 UTC), while performing routine tasks in one of the vessel's cargo tanks while at the Amsterdam anchorage in the Netherlands.

The two individuals received first aid on board, one of which has been airlifted to hospital ashore by the Netherlands Coastguard. However, the other individual was declared dead by the medical team on board.

It is with deep regret that we confirm the loss of our colleague. This is a very sad day for Bahri and is felt keenly by everyone in the company.

We are working to notify the families and have already launched a full investigation. Our priority now is supporting the individual in the hospital, the family of the deceased, and the rest of the NCC SAFA crew.

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
01:28pNATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Crew fatality on board NCC SAFA at Amsterdam anchorage
PU
04/20NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri teams up with TKHS to provide logistics support ..
PU
04/11NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri) invites its shareholders to att...
PU
03/24The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the latest developments..
AQ
03/23NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri) announces the latest developmen...
PU
03/23NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Grain Company, A Joint Venture Between SALIC and Bahri..
PU
03/16NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri highlights market-leading offerings at MENA Desa..
PU
03/10NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri concludes participation in World Defense Show 20..
PU
03/03BAHRI RECEIVES ISO 22301 : 2019 certification for exceptional standards of business con...
PU
02/15NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : MAWANI secures deal with Bahri to set up logistics par..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 351 M 1 427 M 1 427 M
Net income 2021 192 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net Debt 2021 8 765 M 2 337 M 2 337 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 978 M 3 727 M 3 727 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Duration : Period :
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Ali Al-Dubaikhi Chief Executive Officer
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Majed Al Shenaiber Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA9.40%3 727
ENBRIDGE INC.17.97%94 353
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.23.59%59 067
TC ENERGY CORPORATION24.34%57 334
KINDER MORGAN, INC.24.78%44 873
WILLIAMS COMPANIES37.94%43 434