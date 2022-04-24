Log in
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  04-23
35.10 SAR   -1.13%
11:49aNATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : announces its Interim Financial Results...
PU
04/22NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Crew fatality on board NCC SAFA at Amsterdam anchorage
PU
04/20NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri teams up with TKHS to provide logistics support for hotel developers in Saudi A...
PU
National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : announces its Interim Financial Results...

04/24/2022 | 11:49am EDT
24 APR 2022

ELEMENT LIST CURRENT QUARTER SIMILAR QUARTER FOR PREVIOUS YEAR %CHANGE PREVIOUS QUARTER % CHANGE
Sales/Revenue 1,579.07 1,189.2 32.784 1,546.54 2.103
Gross Profit (Loss) 156.17 84.2 85.475 211.93 -26.31
Operational Profit (Loss) 119.06 61.37 94.003 173.31 -31.302
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 64.9 43.56 48.989 91.98 -29.441
Total Comprehensive Income 76.89 50.42 52.499 104.96 -26.743
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
ELEMENT LIST CURRENT PERIOD SIMILAR PERIOD FOR PREVIOUS YEAR %CHANGE
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 9,490 10,040 -5.478
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.16 0.11
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The main reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is:

- The increase in revenues by 32.8% and this is due to the improvement in multiple sectors especially the oil sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 219 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations.

- The decrease in financial cost by the amount of SR 6.9 million, in addition to the decrease in general and administrative expenses by the amount of SR 2.4 million during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

While the decrease in the group's share in results of equity accounted investee by the amount of SR 37.9 million and the increase in the provision of doubtful debts by the amount of SR 17.2 million, have limited the increase in profits during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The main reason for the increase in net profit in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is:

-The increase in operating costs by 7%, due to increase in oil prices during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter, in meantime, the revenues has increased by 2% due to the improvement in multiple sectors especially the oil sector and dry bulk sector.

The decrease in financial cost by the amount of SR 12.6 million and the increase in the group's share in results of equity accounted investee companies by the amount of SR 12.5 million and the decrease in general and administrative expenses by the amount of SR 5.4 million, have limited the decline in net profit during the current quarter compared with the previous quarter.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion None
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures of the prior period have been reclassified to match with the presentation of the current period.
Additional Information None

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 351 M 1 427 M 1 427 M
Net income 2021 192 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net Debt 2021 8 765 M 2 337 M 2 337 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 978 M 3 727 M 3 727 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Duration : Period :
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Majed Al Shenaiber Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA9.40%3 727
ENBRIDGE INC.15.50%91 017
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.45%58 044
TC ENERGY CORPORATION23.24%55 988
KINDER MORGAN, INC.20.74%43 422
WILLIAMS COMPANIES37.02%42 728