National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : announces its Interim Financial Results...

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

The main reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is: - The increase in revenues by 32.8% and this is due to the improvement in multiple sectors especially the oil sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 219 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations. - The decrease in financial cost by the amount of SR 6.9 million, in addition to the decrease in general and administrative expenses by the amount of SR 2.4 million during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year. While the decrease in the group's share in results of equity accounted investee by the amount of SR 37.9 million and the increase in the provision of doubtful debts by the amount of SR 17.2 million, have limited the increase in profits during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.