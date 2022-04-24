National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : announces its Interim Financial Results...
ELEMENT LIST
CURRENT QUARTER
SIMILAR QUARTER FOR PREVIOUS YEAR
%CHANGE
PREVIOUS QUARTER
% CHANGE
Sales/Revenue
1,579.07
1,189.2
32.784
1,546.54
2.103
Gross Profit (Loss)
156.17
84.2
85.475
211.93
-26.31
Operational Profit (Loss)
119.06
61.37
94.003
173.31
-31.302
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
64.9
43.56
48.989
91.98
-29.441
Total Comprehensive Income
76.89
50.42
52.499
104.96
-26.743
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
ELEMENT LIST
CURRENT PERIOD
SIMILAR PERIOD FOR PREVIOUS YEAR
%CHANGE
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
9,490
10,040
-5.478
Profit (Loss) per Share
0.16
0.11
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
ELEMENT LIST
EXPLANATION
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
The main reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is:
- The increase in revenues by 32.8% and this is due to the improvement in multiple sectors especially the oil sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 219 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations.
- The decrease in financial cost by the amount of SR 6.9 million, in addition to the decrease in general and administrative expenses by the amount of SR 2.4 million during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.
While the decrease in the group's share in results of equity accounted investee by the amount of SR 37.9 million and the increase in the provision of doubtful debts by the amount of SR 17.2 million, have limited the increase in profits during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
The main reason for the increase in net profit in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is:
-The increase in operating costs by 7%, due to increase in oil prices during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter, in meantime, the revenues has increased by 2% due to the improvement in multiple sectors especially the oil sector and dry bulk sector.
The decrease in financial cost by the amount of SR 12.6 million and the increase in the group's share in results of equity accounted investee companies by the amount of SR 12.5 million and the decrease in general and administrative expenses by the amount of SR 5.4 million, have limited the decline in net profit during the current quarter compared with the previous quarter.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
None
Reclassification of Comparison Items
Certain comparative figures of the prior period have been reclassified to match with the presentation of the current period.
