Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-30
23.20 SAR   +0.61%
03:03pNATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : announces its Interim Financial Results...
PU
07/27NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri Line signs contract with Caterpillar to launch new liner service to Indonesia's...
PU
07/20NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri's SAR 3.9 billion 7-year senior unsecured Sukuk oversubscribed 1.95 times
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : announces its Interim Financial Results...

07/31/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 JUL 2022

ELEMENT LIST CURRENT QUARTER SIMILAR QUARTER FOR PREVIOUS YEAR %CHANGE PREVIOUS QUARTER % CHANGE
Sales/Revenue 1,993.28 1,294.76 53.95 1,579.07 26.23
Gross Profit (Loss) 246.96 127.27 94.04 156.17 58.13
Operational Profit (Loss) 201.82 99.58 102.67 119.06 69.51
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 128.02 38.91 229.01 64.9 97.26
Total Comprehensive Income 156.37 42.82 265.18 76.89 103.37
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
ELEMENT LIST CURRENT PERIOD SIMILAR PERIOD FOR PREVIOUS YEAR %CHANGE
Sales/Revenue 3,572.35 2,483.96 43.82
Gross Profit (Loss) 403.14 211.47 90.64
Operational Profit (Loss) 320.88 160.94 99.38
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 192.92 82.47 133.93
Total Comprehensive Income 233.27 93.24 150.18
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 9,646.37 9,689.17 -0.44
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.39 0.17
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The main reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is:

- The increase in revenues by 54% and this is due to the improvement in multiple sectors especially in the oil transportation sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 222 million as well as the increase in the chemicals transportation sector revenue by the amount of SR 121 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations as well as the additions of new vessels in Bahri fleet.

- The increase in the group's share in results of equity accounted investee by the amount of SR 24.8 million during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

- The increase in net profits have been limited due to the decrease in other income by the amount of SR 16.4 million and the increase in the finance cost by the amount of SR 12 million during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The main reason for the increase in net profit in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is:

- The increase in revenues by 26% and this is due to the improvement in multiple sectors especially in the oil transportation sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 229 million as well as the increase in the chemicals transportation sector revenue by the amount of SR 113 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations as well as the additions of new vessels in Bahri fleet.

- The increase in the group's share in results of equity accounted investee by the amount of SR 16.5 million during the current quarter compared to pervious quarter.

- While the increase in finance cost by the amount of SR 19.3 million have limited the increase in net profits during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The main reason for the increase in net profit during the current period compared to the same period of last year is:

- The increase in revenues by 44% and this is due to the improvement in multiple sectors especially in the oil transportation sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 607 million as well as the increase in the chemicals transportation sector revenue by the amount of SR 260 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations as well as the additions of new vessels in Bahri fleet.

- While the increase in the provision of doubtful debts by the amount of SR 16.4 million and the decrease in other income by the amount of SR 15.9 million and the decrease the group's share in results of equity accounted investee by the amount of SR 13.2 million, have limited the increase in net profits during the current period compared to the same period of last year.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion None
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures of the prior period have been reclassified to match with the presentation of the current period.
Additional Information None

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 19:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
03:03pNATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : announces its Interim Financial Results...
PU
07/27NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri Line signs contract with Caterpillar to launch n..
PU
07/20NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri's SAR 3.9 billion 7-year senior unsecured Sukuk ..
PU
07/07The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the completion of its o..
AQ
05/18The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces the results of the Extr..
AQ
04/27The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) announces adding a new item agend..
AQ
04/25NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Bahri) announces adding a new item age...
PU
04/25The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Reports Earnings Results for the First Qu..
CI
04/24NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : announces its Interim Financial Results...
PU
04/22NATIONAL SHIPPING OF SAUDI ARABIA : Crew fatality on board NCC SAFA at Amsterdam anchorage
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 351 M - -
Net income 2021 192 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 763 M 3 132 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Duration : Period :
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Khalifa Abdullatif Abdullah Al-Mulhem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA-10.63%3 022
ENBRIDGE INC.16.39%90 855
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.72%58 284
TC ENERGY CORPORATION16.05%52 415
WILLIAMS COMPANIES30.91%41 522
KINDER MORGAN, INC.13.43%40 531