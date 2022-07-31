National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : announces its Interim Financial Results...

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

The main reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is: - The increase in revenues by 54% and this is due to the improvement in multiple sectors especially in the oil transportation sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 222 million as well as the increase in the chemicals transportation sector revenue by the amount of SR 121 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations as well as the additions of new vessels in Bahri fleet. - The increase in the group's share in results of equity accounted investee by the amount of SR 24.8 million during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year. - The increase in net profits have been limited due to the decrease in other income by the amount of SR 16.4 million and the increase in the finance cost by the amount of SR 12 million during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.