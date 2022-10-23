Advanced search
    4030   SA0007870054

THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA

(4030)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-22
29.90 SAR   +2.93%
01:20pNational Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : announces its Interim Financial Results...
PU
10/17National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Addendum announcement from the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) rega...
PU
10/16National Shipping Of Saudi Arabia : Bahri and Saudi Electricity Company sign MoU to Collaborate on Supply Chain Logistics
PU
National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : announces its Interim Financial Results...

10/23/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
23 OCT 2022

ELEMENT LIST CURRENT QUARTER SIMILAR QUARTER FOR PREVIOUS YEAR %CHANGE PREVIOUS QUARTER % CHANGE
Sales/Revenue 2,292.72 1,320.58 73.61 1,993.28 15.02
Gross Profit (Loss) 383.24 133.1 187.93 246.96 55.18
Operational Profit (Loss) 412.34 90.57 355.27 201.82 104.31
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 269.87 17.99 1,400.11 128.02 110.8
Total Comprehensive Income 265.3 12.73 1,984.05 156.37 69.66
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
ELEMENT LIST CURRENT PERIOD SIMILAR PERIOD FOR PREVIOUS YEAR %CHANGE
Sales/Revenue 5,865.08 3,804.54 54.16
Gross Profit (Loss) 786.37 344.57 128.22
Operational Profit (Loss) 733.22 251.52 191.51
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 462.79 100.46 360.67
Total Comprehensive Income 498.57 105.97 370.48
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 9,914.59 9,308.15 6.51
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.94 0.2
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The main reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is:

- The increase in revenues by 74% and this is due to the improvement in all sectors especially in the oil transportation sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 646 million as well as the increase in the chemicals transportation sector revenue by the amount of SR 279 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations as well as the additions of new vessels in Bahri fleet.

- The decrease in the provision of doubtful debts by the amount of SR 50 million and this is mainly due to the improvement of collection process for prior years debts, in addition to the increase in other income by the amount of SR 30 million during the current quarter compared with same quarter last year.

- While the increase in finance cost by the amount of SR 44 million has limited the increase in net profits during the current quarter compared with same quarter last year.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter of the current year is The main reason for the increase in net profit in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is:

- The increase in revenues by 15% and this is due to the improvement in multiple sectors especially in the oil transportation sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 265 million as well as the increase in the chemicals transportation sector revenues by the amount of SR 128 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations as well as the additions of new vessels in Bahri fleet.

- The decrease in the provision of doubtful debts by the amount of SR 51 million and this is mainly due to improvement of collection process for prior years debts, in addition to the increase in other income by the amount of SR 26 million during the current quarter compared with previous quarter.

- While the increase in finance cost by the amount of SR 36 million and the decrease in the group's share in results of equity accounted investee by the amount of SR 27 million has limited the increase in net profits during the current quarter compared with previous quarter.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The main reason for the increase in net profit during the current period compared to the same period of last year is:

- The increase in revenues by 54% and this is due to the improvement in all sectors especially in the oil transportation sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 1,253 million as well as the increase in the chemicals transportation sector revenues by the amount of SR 540 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations as well as the additions of new vessels in Bahri fleet.

-The decrease in the provision of doubtful debts by the amount of SR 34 million and this is mainly due to improvement of collection process for prior years debts, in addition to the increase in other income by the amount of SR 14 million during the current period compared to the same period of last year.

- While the increase in the finance cost by amount of SR 49 million has limited the increase in net profits during the current period compared with same period of last year.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain comparative figures of the prior period have been reclassified to match with the presentation of the current period.
Additional Information None

Disclaimer

Bahri - The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia JSC published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 17:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 351 M 1 424 M 1 424 M
Net income 2021 192 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net Debt 2021 8 765 M 2 332 M 2 332 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 569 M 3 876 M 3 876 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Fayez bin Abdullah Al-Asmari Chief Financial Officer
Chakib Abi-Saab Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Sarhan Non-Executive Chairman
Khalifa Abdullatif Abdullah Al-Mulhem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SHIPPING COMPANY OF SAUDI ARABIA15.18%3 804
ENBRIDGE INC.4.57%76 245
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.89%54 503
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-0.17%43 312
KINDER MORGAN, INC.10.47%39 380
WILLIAMS COMPANIES21.04%38 408