National Shipping of Saudi Arabia : announces its Interim Financial Results...

The main reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is: - The increase in revenues by 74% and this is due to the improvement in all sectors especially in the oil transportation sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 646 million as well as the increase in the chemicals transportation sector revenue by the amount of SR 279 million, due to the improvement in global shipping rates and the increase in shipping operations as well as the additions of new vessels in Bahri fleet. - The decrease in the provision of doubtful debts by the amount of SR 50 million and this is mainly due to the improvement of collection process for prior years debts, in addition to the increase in other income by the amount of SR 30 million during the current quarter compared with same quarter last year. - While the increase in finance cost by the amount of SR 44 million has limited the increase in net profits during the current quarter compared with same quarter last year.