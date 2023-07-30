The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

The main reason for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of last year is: - The increase in revenues due to the improvement of performance in multiple sectors especially the oil sector where its revenues have increased by the amount of SR 255 million, as well as the increase in the chemicals transportation sector revenues by the amount of SR 209 million, due to the improvement in shipping rates prices during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year. - The increase in other income by amount of SR 88 million during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year supported by the realized capital gain by amount of SR 73 million from disposal of vessels within the fleet modernization plan. - The increase in the group's share in results of equity accounted investee companies by the amount of SR 68 million during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year. While the increase in finance cost by the amount of SR 100 million, have limited the increase in net profits during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.