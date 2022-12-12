National Silk & Rayon Mills : Corporate Briefing Session Year 2022
12/12/2022 | 11:55pm EST
Corporate Briefing Session
Brief Description
The National Silk and Rayon Mills Limited (the Company) is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on 27 June 1950 under the Companies Act, 1913 (Now Companies Act, 2017),and its shares are quoted on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. The registered office of the
Company is situated at H-8/3, Aziz Avenue, Canal Road, Gulberg V, Lahore, Punjab. The head office and production unit are situated at Dhuddiwala, Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad, Punjab.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sh. Faisal Tauheed - Executive Director
Sh. Kashif Tauheed - Executive Director
Mrs. Samira Faisal - Non Executive Director
Mrs. Tahira Kashif - Chairman / Non Executive Director
Sh Mustafa Faisal Tauheed - Non Executive Director
Mr. Muhammad Arif - Independent Director
Mr. Shehzad Ehsan - Independent Director
Mission
We Shall provide unparalleled service and best value to our customers through dedicated, responsive and cost effective supply chain.
We are to provide quality products by strict adherence to international standards and best practices through collaboration with leading global companies in markets we serve.
We shall strive to maximize our shareholders value through sustained profitable growth.
We will aggressively focus on increasing our market penetration by exploring new channels.
Yearly Financial Performance
Description
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Turnover
1,302,943,379
1,087,044,667
802,728,536
930,936,979
857,472,765
821,570,202
Gross Profit
111,683,928
104,220,742
32,884,758
71,055,219
77,754,057
67,252,322
Operating Profit (Loss)
65,641,885
63,986,961
-36,408,642
34,116,137
40,095,681
38,312,400
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
52,867,484
56,491,860
-43,080,022
30,645,589
36,256,902
33,857,415
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
14,251,470
45,087,373
-46,907,121
17,414,011
40,942,925
16,372,696
Shareholders equity
155,531,740
155,531,740
155,531,740
15,553,174
155,531,740
155,531,740
Unappropriated profit/(loss)
148,679,684
134,428,214
89,340,841
136,247,962
118,833,951
89,555,907
Surplus on revaluation of fixed assets
561,529,091
561,529,091
561,529,091
481,279,091
481,279,091
481,279,091
Tangible fixed assets
820,161,917
834,163,520
811,341,382
728,696,962
698,302,348
715,761,336
Net Current Assets
532,595,129
425,042,161
329,124,647
375,090,948
244,700,792
262,947,912
Earning per share before tax
3.4
3.63
-2.76
1.97
2.34
2.18
