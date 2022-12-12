Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSRM   PK0006401019

THE NATIONAL SILK & RAYON MILLS LTD.

(NSRM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
19.35 PKR   +7.50%
12/12National Silk & Rayon Mills : Corporate Briefing Session Year 2022
PU
10/31The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/10National Silk & Rayon Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Silk & Rayon Mills : Corporate Briefing Session Year 2022

12/12/2022 | 11:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Briefing Session

THE NATIOINAL SILK & RAYON MILLS LIMITED

The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited

1

Brief Description

  • The National Silk and Rayon Mills Limited (the Company) is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on 27 June 1950 under the Companies Act, 1913 (Now Companies Act, 2017),and its shares are quoted on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. The registered office of the
  • Company is situated at H-8/3, Aziz Avenue, Canal Road, Gulberg V, Lahore, Punjab. The head office and production unit are situated at Dhuddiwala, Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad, Punjab.

The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited

2

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • Sh. Faisal Tauheed - Executive Director
  • Sh. Kashif Tauheed - Executive Director
  • Mrs. Samira Faisal - Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tahira Kashif - Chairman / Non Executive Director
  • Sh Mustafa Faisal Tauheed - Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Muhammad Arif - Independent Director
  • Mr. Shehzad Ehsan - Independent Director

The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited

3

Mission

  • We Shall provide unparalleled service and best value to our customers through dedicated, responsive and cost effective supply chain.
  • We are to provide quality products by strict adherence to international standards and best practices through collaboration with leading global companies in markets we serve.
  • We shall strive to maximize our shareholders value through sustained profitable growth.
  • We will aggressively focus on increasing our market penetration by exploring new channels.

The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited

4

Yearly Financial Performance

Description

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Turnover

1,302,943,379

1,087,044,667

802,728,536

930,936,979

857,472,765

821,570,202

Gross Profit

111,683,928

104,220,742

32,884,758

71,055,219

77,754,057

67,252,322

Operating Profit (Loss)

65,641,885

63,986,961

-36,408,642

34,116,137

40,095,681

38,312,400

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

52,867,484

56,491,860

-43,080,022

30,645,589

36,256,902

33,857,415

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

14,251,470

45,087,373

-46,907,121

17,414,011

40,942,925

16,372,696

Shareholders equity

155,531,740

155,531,740

155,531,740

15,553,174

155,531,740

155,531,740

Unappropriated profit/(loss)

148,679,684

134,428,214

89,340,841

136,247,962

118,833,951

89,555,907

Surplus on revaluation of fixed assets

561,529,091

561,529,091

561,529,091

481,279,091

481,279,091

481,279,091

Tangible fixed assets

820,161,917

834,163,520

811,341,382

728,696,962

698,302,348

715,761,336

Net Current Assets

532,595,129

425,042,161

329,124,647

375,090,948

244,700,792

262,947,912

Earning per share before tax

3.4

3.63

-2.76

1.97

2.34

2.18

The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Silk and Rayon Mills Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 04:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NATIONAL SILK & RAYON MILLS LTD.
12/12National Silk & Rayon Mills : Corporate Briefing Session Year 2022
PU
10/31The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
10/10National Silk & Rayon Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
PU
10/07The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended J..
CI
2021The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
2021The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended J..
CI
2021The National Silk and Rayon Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2021The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
2020The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
2020National Silk & Rayon Mills : Extraordinary general meeting of National Silk and Rayon Mil..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 303 M 5,80 M 5,80 M
Net income 2022 14,3 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net Debt 2022 180 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 301 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart THE NATIONAL SILK & RAYON MILLS LTD.
Duration : Period :
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faisal Tauheed Puri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Islam Haider Chief Financial Officer
Tahira Kashif Chairman
Shehzad Ehsan Independent Director
Kashif Tauheed Puri Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NATIONAL SILK & RAYON MILLS LTD.-39.34%1
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-21.48%8 488
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.-28.22%2 344
YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.16.73%2 236
TRIDENT LIMITED-31.30%2 197
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-23.04%2 127