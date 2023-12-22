Future Outlook

Pakistan's economy is facing various challenges with PKR devaluation, political uncertainty, elevated inflation and slowdown of economic growth. In line with above, the textile sector in Pakistan is facing numerous challenges, including reduced global demand, high inflation, a costly business environment, reduced cotton yields, expensive imports, inadequate raw materials, currency fluctuations, and high government taxation. The recent resumption of the IMF program has boosted prospects and guaranteed that external financing needs will be met. This, together with expected private and official inflows should continue to keep Pakistan's external position relatively stable. Accordingly, there is a need to strike an appropriate balance between supporting the economy, ensuring debt sustainability, and advancing structural reforms while maintaining social cohesion. Company believes that the fundamental attributes of business operations - sustainability and leadership - have attained more relevance than ever before. This was achieved on the back of the Company's ability to deliver efficient and accessible mobility solutions to the present and future generations