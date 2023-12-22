Corporate Briefing Session

(For the year ended June 30, 2023)

THE NATIOINAL SILK & RAYON MILLS LIMITED

Brief Description

  • The National Silk and Rayon Mills Limited (the Company) is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on 27 June 1950 under the Companies Act, 1913 (Now Companies Act, 2017),and its shares are quoted on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. The registered office of the
  • Company is situated at H-8/3, Aziz Avenue, Canal Road, Gulberg V, Lahore, Punjab. The head office and production unit are situated at Dhuddiwala, Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad, Punjab.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • Sh. Faisal Tauheed - Executive Director
  • Sh. Kashif Tauheed - Executive Director
  • Mrs. Samira Faisal - Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tahira Kashif - Chairman / Non Executive Director
  • Sh Mustafa Faisal Tauheed - Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Muhammad Arif - Independent Director
  • Mr. Shehzad Ehsan - Independent Director

Mission

  • We Shall provide unparalleled service and best value to our customers through dedicated, responsive and cost effective supply chain.
  • We are to provide quality products by strict adherence to international standards and best practices through collaboration with leading global companies in markets we serve.
  • We shall strive to maximize our shareholders value through sustained profitable growth.
  • We will aggressively focus on increasing our market penetration by exploring new channels.

Yearly Financial Performance

Description

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Turnover

1,758,081,798

1,302,943,379

1,087,044,667

802,728,536

930,936,979

857,472,765

Gross Profit

53,487,008

111,683,928

104,220,742

32,884,758

71,055,219

77,754,057

Operating Profit (Loss)

5,153,840

65,641,885

63,986,961

-36,408,642

34,116,137

40,095,681

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

(3,633,273)

52,867,484

56,491,860

-43,080,022

30,645,589

36,256,902

Profit/(Loss) after taxation

(22,932,736)

14,251,470

45,087,373

-46,907,121

17,414,011

40,942,925

Shareholders equity

155,531,740

155,531,740

155,531,740

155,531,740

15,553,174

155,531,740

Unappropriated profit/(loss)

125,746,948

148,679,684

134,428,214

89,340,841

136,247,962

118,833,951

Surplus on revaluation of fixed assets

1,123,279,091

561,529,091

561,529,091

561,529,091

481,279,091

481,279,091

Tangible fixed assets

1,366,046,875

820,161,917

834,163,520

811,341,382

728,696,962

698,302,348

Net Current Assets

609,506,131

532,595,129

425,042,161

329,124,647

375,090,948

244,700,792

Earning per share before tax

-0.23

3.4

3.63

-2.76

1.97

2.34

Performance Scorecard

  • Company remains committed to deliver on its long-term objective of sustainable growth and value creation. This is being achieved through continued focus on operational excellence, product portfolio diversification, cost reduction and a strong capital structure.
  • Company's net turnover during the period under review remained Rs.1,758,081,798/- (2022: 1,302,943,379) showing increase of 35%, although during the period input costs remained high as the rupee weakened further against the US Dollar. Import restrictions along with rise in Interest rates, energy and commodity prices.

Future Outlook

Pakistan's economy is facing various challenges with PKR devaluation, political uncertainty, elevated inflation and slowdown of economic growth. In line with above, the textile sector in Pakistan is facing numerous challenges, including reduced global demand, high inflation, a costly business environment, reduced cotton yields, expensive imports, inadequate raw materials, currency fluctuations, and high government taxation. The recent resumption of the IMF program has boosted prospects and guaranteed that external financing needs will be met. This, together with expected private and official inflows should continue to keep Pakistan's external position relatively stable. Accordingly, there is a need to strike an appropriate balance between supporting the economy, ensuring debt sustainability, and advancing structural reforms while maintaining social cohesion. Company believes that the fundamental attributes of business operations - sustainability and leadership - have attained more relevance than ever before. This was achieved on the back of the Company's ability to deliver efficient and accessible mobility solutions to the present and future generations

