Corporate Briefing Session
(For the year ended June 30, 2023)
THE NATIOINAL SILK & RAYON MILLS LIMITED
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited
1
Brief Description
- The National Silk and Rayon Mills Limited (the Company) is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan on 27 June 1950 under the Companies Act, 1913 (Now Companies Act, 2017),and its shares are quoted on Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. The registered office of the
- Company is situated at H-8/3, Aziz Avenue, Canal Road, Gulberg V, Lahore, Punjab. The head office and production unit are situated at Dhuddiwala, Jaranwala Road, Faisalabad, Punjab.
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited
2
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
- Sh. Faisal Tauheed - Executive Director
- Sh. Kashif Tauheed - Executive Director
- Mrs. Samira Faisal - Non Executive Director
- Mrs. Tahira Kashif - Chairman / Non Executive Director
- Sh Mustafa Faisal Tauheed - Non Executive Director
- Mr. Muhammad Arif - Independent Director
- Mr. Shehzad Ehsan - Independent Director
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited
3
Mission
- We Shall provide unparalleled service and best value to our customers through dedicated, responsive and cost effective supply chain.
- We are to provide quality products by strict adherence to international standards and best practices through collaboration with leading global companies in markets we serve.
- We shall strive to maximize our shareholders value through sustained profitable growth.
- We will aggressively focus on increasing our market penetration by exploring new channels.
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited
4
Yearly Financial Performance
Description
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Turnover
1,758,081,798
1,302,943,379
1,087,044,667
802,728,536
930,936,979
857,472,765
Gross Profit
53,487,008
111,683,928
104,220,742
32,884,758
71,055,219
77,754,057
Operating Profit (Loss)
5,153,840
65,641,885
63,986,961
-36,408,642
34,116,137
40,095,681
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
(3,633,273)
52,867,484
56,491,860
-43,080,022
30,645,589
36,256,902
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
(22,932,736)
14,251,470
45,087,373
-46,907,121
17,414,011
40,942,925
Shareholders equity
155,531,740
155,531,740
155,531,740
155,531,740
15,553,174
155,531,740
Unappropriated profit/(loss)
125,746,948
148,679,684
134,428,214
89,340,841
136,247,962
118,833,951
Surplus on revaluation of fixed assets
1,123,279,091
561,529,091
561,529,091
561,529,091
481,279,091
481,279,091
Tangible fixed assets
1,366,046,875
820,161,917
834,163,520
811,341,382
728,696,962
698,302,348
Net Current Assets
609,506,131
532,595,129
425,042,161
329,124,647
375,090,948
244,700,792
Earning per share before tax
-0.23
3.4
3.63
-2.76
1.97
2.34
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited
5
Performance Scorecard
- Company remains committed to deliver on its long-term objective of sustainable growth and value creation. This is being achieved through continued focus on operational excellence, product portfolio diversification, cost reduction and a strong capital structure.
- Company's net turnover during the period under review remained Rs.1,758,081,798/- (2022: 1,302,943,379) showing increase of 35%, although during the period input costs remained high as the rupee weakened further against the US Dollar. Import restrictions along with rise in Interest rates, energy and commodity prices.
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited
6
Future Outlook
Pakistan's economy is facing various challenges with PKR devaluation, political uncertainty, elevated inflation and slowdown of economic growth. In line with above, the textile sector in Pakistan is facing numerous challenges, including reduced global demand, high inflation, a costly business environment, reduced cotton yields, expensive imports, inadequate raw materials, currency fluctuations, and high government taxation. The recent resumption of the IMF program has boosted prospects and guaranteed that external financing needs will be met. This, together with expected private and official inflows should continue to keep Pakistan's external position relatively stable. Accordingly, there is a need to strike an appropriate balance between supporting the economy, ensuring debt sustainability, and advancing structural reforms while maintaining social cohesion. Company believes that the fundamental attributes of business operations - sustainability and leadership - have attained more relevance than ever before. This was achieved on the back of the Company's ability to deliver efficient and accessible mobility solutions to the present and future generations
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited
7
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited
8
info@nationalsilk.com
www.nationalsilk.com
+92-41-8530235-6
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
National Silk and Rayon Mills Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2023 10:26:37 UTC.