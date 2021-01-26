Log in
The Native SA

THE NATIVE SA

(NTIV)
  Report
01/26 11:30:43 am
1.54 CHF   -1.91%
Native : Announces 2021 Corporate Calendar

01/26/2021 | 11:38pm EST
The Native SA Announces 2021 Corporate Calendar

January 27, 2021, Basel - The Native SA announces its corporate calendar for 2021 (https://thenative.ch/corporate-calendar/), with the annual shareholders meeting set for June 30, 2021.

For further information: investors@thenative.ch

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Native SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 04:37:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 142 M 160 M 160 M
Net income 2019 14,6 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net Debt 2019 4,38 M 4,94 M 4,94 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,12x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18,5 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart THE NATIVE SA
Duration : Period :
The Native SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Gilkes Chief Executive Officer
Osman Khan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paulo Pinto Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Jacques Girod Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NATIVE SA214.00%21
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.97%166 776
ACCENTURE PLC-3.15%159 853
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.69%105 662
INFOSYS LIMITED5.52%77 024
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.11%70 188
Categories
