Native : Announces 2021 Corporate Calendar

The Native SA Announces 2021 Corporate Calendar
January 27, 2021, Basel - The Native SA announces its corporate calendar for 2021 (https://thenative.ch/corporate-calendar/), with the annual shareholders meeting set for June 30, 2021.
For further information: investors@thenative.ch
