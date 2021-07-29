Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. The Navigator Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVG   PTPTI0AM0006

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Navigator : Apresentação de Resultados Conf. Call 1º Semestre/2º Trimestre 2021

07/29/2021 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1/Q2 2021

Results Presentation

July 29th 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of The Navigator Company S.A.'s business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding The Navigator Company S.A..

This presentation has been prepared by The Navigator Company S.A. for information purposes only. Some statements in this presentation are forward-looking, based on assumptions and current expectations of future events. Although The Navigator Company, S.A. believes that these were reasonable when made, such statements are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks and contingencies, which relate to factors that are beyond the ability of The Navigator Company, S.A. to control or estimate precisely, such as international economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, credit markets, the cost of raw materials, legal and regulatory requirements, including measures adopted in connection with the prevention of the dissemination of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and that could cause actual results to differ substantially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, The Navigator Company S.A. or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees or advisers or any other person assumes no obligation whatsoever to update the information contained in this presentation or to notify a reader in the event that any matter stated herein changes or becomes inaccurate.

1

PARTICIPATION<<

António Redondo

Adriano Silveira

Executive Directors Fernando Araújo

João Lé

João Paulo Oliveira

Nuno Santos

Investor Relations Joana Appleton

2

H1/ Q2 2021 RESULTS

PRESENTATION

<<

0102 03

Main

Market &

Outlook

Group

Highlights

Performance

3

PAPER MARKET RECOVERING

<<

IN Q2 2021

  • Paper market conditions improved significantly during Q2, with paper demand in Europe increasing 29% YoY in Q2 2021
  • Following the significant pulp rally registered in the first half of 2021, paper prices adjusted upwards during Q2; Navigator implemented price increases across all geographies
  • Strong paper order book registered throughout Q2, with June ending with one of the largest order book ever registered
  • EBITDA margin recovering to 21.4%, sustained by cost containment and price improvement
  • Navigator generated a strong Free Cash Flow while paying € 100 million in dividends and reducing Net Debt to € 658 million
  • In line with its goal of creating sustainable value and contributing to the reduced use of plastics through its replacement for sustainable materials, Navigator took an important step forward in its diversification strategy by entering into a new business area and developing a series of new products in the packaging sector

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Navigator Company SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 17:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
01:59pNAVIGATOR : H1/Q2 2021 Results Presentation
PU
01:49pNAVIGATOR : Apresentação de Resultados Conf. Call 1º Semestre/2º Trimestre 2021
PU
07/27NAVIGATOR S A : informs on results for the first half of 2021
PU
07/27NAVIGATOR : Portugal's Navigator profit triples as COVID-19 restrictions ease
RE
07/27The Navigator Company, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
07/08NAVIGATOR : Presentation to Investors
PU
07/08NAVIGATOR : Apresentação aos Investidores
PU
06/24NAVIGATOR : Apresentação aos Investidores
PU
06/24NAVIGATOR : Presentation to Investors
PU
06/07NAVIGATOR : increases paper prices in North America
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 524 M 1 811 M 1 811 M
Net income 2021 142 M 168 M 168 M
Net Debt 2021 645 M 766 M 766 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 6,31%
Capitalization 2 196 M 2 611 M 2 610 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 232
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Navigator Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,09 €
Average target price 3,75 €
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António José Pereira Redondo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Luís Daun e Lorena Arouca Head-Finance
João Nuno de Sottomayor Pinto Chairman
Carlos Pascoal Neto Head-Forest & Paper Research, R&D
Adriano Augusto da Silva Silveira Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY23.62%2 593
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ13.49%21 774
STORA ENSO OYJ7.13%15 738
SUZANO S.A.-4.82%14 556
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA11.24%13 023
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)14.38%8 514