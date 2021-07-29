Navigator : Apresentação de Resultados Conf. Call 1º Semestre/2º Trimestre 2021

This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of The Navigator Company S.A.'s business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding The Navigator Company S.A..
This presentation has been prepared by The Navigator Company S.A. for information purposes only. Some statements in this presentation are forward-looking, based on assumptions and current expectations of future events. Although The Navigator Company, S.A. believes that these were reasonable when made, such statements are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks and contingencies, which relate to factors that are beyond the ability of The Navigator Company, S.A. to control or estimate precisely, such as international economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, credit markets, the cost of raw materials, legal and regulatory requirements, including measures adopted in connection with the prevention of the dissemination of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and that could cause actual results to differ substantially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, The Navigator Company S.A. or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees or advisers or any other person assumes no obligation whatsoever to update the information contained in this presentation or to notify a reader in the event that any matter stated herein changes or becomes inaccurate.
António Redondo
Adriano Silveira
Executive Directors Fernando Araújo
João Lé
João Paulo Oliveira
Nuno Santos
Investor Relations Joana Appleton
H1/ Q2 2021 RESULTS
PRESENTATION
0102 03
Main
Market &
Outlook
Group
Highlights
Performance
PAPER MARKET RECOVERING
IN Q2 2021
Paper market conditions improved significantly during Q2, with paper demand in Europe increasing 29% YoY in Q2 2021
Following the significant pulp rally registered in the first half of 2021, paper prices adjusted upwards during Q2; Navigator implemented price increases across all geographies
Strong paper order book registered throughout Q2, with June ending with one of the largest order book ever registered
EBITDA margin recovering to 21.4%, sustained by cost containment and price improvement
Navigator generated a strong Free Cash Flow while paying € 100 million in dividends and reducing Net Debt to € 658 million
In line with its goal of creating sustainable value and contributing to the reduced use of plastics through its replacement for sustainable materials, Navigator took an important step forward in its diversification strategy by entering into a new business area and developing a series of new products in the packaging sector
