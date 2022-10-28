Advanced search
    NVG   PTPTI0AM0006

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
2022-10-28
3.842 EUR   +0.05%
Navigator : Apresentação de resultados Conf. Call Q3 2022

10/28/2022
Q3 / 9M 2022

Results

Presentation

October 28th 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of The Navigator Company S.A.'s business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding The Navigator Company S.A..

This presentation has been prepared by The Navigator Company S.A. for information purposes only. Some statements in this presentation are forward-looking, based on assumptions and current expectations of future events. Although The Navigator Company, S.A. believes that these were reasonable when made, such statements are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks and contingencies, which relate to factors that are beyond the ability of The Navigator Company, S.A. to control or estimate precisely, such as international economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, credit markets, the cost of raw materials, legal and regulatory requirements, including measures adopted in connection with the prevention of the dissemination of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and that could cause actual results to differ substantially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, The Navigator Company S.A. or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees or advisers or any other person assumes no obligation whatsoever to update the information contained in this presentation or to notify a reader in the event that any matter stated herein changes or becomes inaccurate.

P AR T IC IP AT ION

António Redondo

Adriano Silveira

Executive Directors

Fernando Araújo

João Lé

João Paulo Oliveira

Investor Relations

Ana Canha

Q3 / 9M 2022 RESULTS

PRESENTATION

0102 03

Main

Market &

Group

Outlook

Highlights

Performance

Q3 2022 | CONTINUED

STRONG PERFORMANCE

  • Exceptional market conditions with:
    • Unprecedented high prices driven by global imbalance between demand and supply in pulp market;
    • UWF lower availability driven by significant capacity exits across Europe together with further temporary downtimes due to higher energy costs;
    • Lower levels of imports as a consequence of prolonged logistics disruptions;
    • High order books and operating rates both in Europe and USA.
  • Record high 9M EBITDA of € 552 million - focus on operational efficiency, productivity measures and appropriate price increases in paper and tissue, together with successful product mix management.
  • Strong financial position - significant reduction of Net Debt to €372 million with Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at low historical levels (0.56x).
  • After joining SBTi at year-end 2021, Navigator received the approval of the targets for greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

The Navigator Company SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 17:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 323 M 2 325 M 2 325 M
Net income 2022 372 M 372 M 372 M
Net Debt 2022 400 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,38x
Yield 2022 7,03%
Capitalization 2 731 M 2 733 M 2 733 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 150
Free-Float 30,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,84 €
Average target price 4,54 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António José Pereira Redondo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Arouca Head-Finance
Ricardo Miguel dos Santos Pacheco Pires Chairman
António Neto Alves Head-Legal, Compliance & Public Affairs
Ana Marques Head-Compliance Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY14.63%2 733
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ5.80%18 893
SUZANO S.A.-11.63%12 936
STORA ENSO OYJ-14.44%11 126
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-12.54%9 056
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-4.42%6 215