Navigator : Apresentação de resultados Conf. Call Q3 2022
10/28/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
Q3 / 9M 2022
Results
Presentation
October 28th 2022
DISCLAIMER
This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of The Navigator Company S.A.'s business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding The Navigator Company S.A..
This presentation has been prepared by The Navigator Company S.A. for information purposes only. Some statements in this presentation are forward-looking, based on assumptions and current expectations of future events. Although The Navigator Company, S.A. believes that these were reasonable when made, such statements are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks and contingencies, which relate to factors that are beyond the ability of The Navigator Company, S.A. to control or estimate precisely, such as international economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, credit markets, the cost of raw materials, legal and regulatory requirements, including measures adopted in connection with the prevention of the dissemination of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and that could cause actual results to differ substantially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, The Navigator Company S.A. or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees or advisers or any other person assumes no obligation whatsoever to update the information contained in this presentation or to notify a reader in the event that any matter stated herein changes or becomes inaccurate.
1
P AR T IC IP AT ION
António Redondo
Adriano Silveira
Executive Directors
Fernando Araújo
João Lé
João Paulo Oliveira
Investor Relations
Ana Canha
2
<<
Q3 / 9M 2022 RESULTS
PRESENTATION
<<
0102 03
Main
Market &
Group
Outlook
Highlights
Performance
33
Q3 2022 | CONTINUED
STRONG PERFORMANCE
<<
Exceptional market conditions with:
Unprecedented high prices driven by global imbalance between demand and supply in pulp market;
UWF lower availability driven by significant capacity exits across Europe together with further temporary downtimes due to higher energy costs;
Lower levels of imports as a consequence of prolonged logistics disruptions;
High order books and operating rates both in Europe and USA.
Record high 9M EBITDA of € 552 million - focus on operational efficiency, productivity measures and appropriate price increases in paper and tissue, together with successful product mix management.
Strong financial position - significant reduction of Net Debt to €372 million with Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at low historical levels (0.56x).
After joining SBTi at year-end 2021, Navigator received the approval of the targets for greenhouse gas emissions reduction.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
The Navigator Company SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 17:16:03 UTC.