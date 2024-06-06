DISCLAIMER

This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of The Navigator Company S.A.'s business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding The Navigator Company S.A.. Accordingly, no representation, undertaking or warranty, expressed or implied, is given by The Navigator Company S.A. or any of its subsidiaries' undertakings, affiliates, directors, officers, employees or advisors or any other person as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation or of the views given or implied or any other material discussion in connection with this presentation.

This presentation has been prepared by The Navigator Company S.A. for information purposes only. The Navigator Company S.A. or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees or advisers or any other person shall not have any liability whatsoever (including in case of omission, negligence or otherwise) for any losses, errors or omissions howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith or with respect to their reliance upon the completeness and accuracy of any such information, as well as any damages resulting hereof.