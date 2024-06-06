FORESTRY
VIRTUAL
CONFERENCE
P u l p , P a p e r , T i s s u e
& P a c k a g i n g
BESTINVER
J u n e 6, 2024
1
2
CREATING VALUE, PLANTING THE FUTURE
O U R P U R P O S E
PEOPLE, THEIR
QUALITY OF
LIFE, AND THE
PLANET'S
FUTURE ARE
WHAT INSPIRE
AND MOVE US
Trust
Integrity
Entrepreneurship
Innovation
Sustainability
Excellence
We believe in people, we welcome everyone's contribution, we respect their identity, promoting development, cooperation and communication
We are guided by principles of transparency, ethics and respect in our dealings amongst ourselves and with others
We are passionate about what we do, we like to get out of our comfort zone, we have the courage to take decisions and to accept risks in a responsible way
We seek to bring out everyone's skills and creative potential to do the impossible
Corporate, social and environmental sustainability is our business model
In our work we focus on quality, efficiency, safety and getting it right
3
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
"Much More Than A Conventional Pure Pulp Or Graphical Paper Player"
Forest
Bioenergy
Pulp
Integrated
Producer
Packaging
Paper
Solutions
Tissue
Source: NVG Report 2023
An integrated producer of forestry, pulp, paper, tissue, sustainable packaging solutions and bioenergy, based on continuous R&D and state- of-the-art factories worldwide.
The company has a production capacity of 1.6 million tons of paper,
1.6 million tons of pulp, 165,000 tons of tissue per year, and 381 MW of installed power for energy production.
The Group has a vertically integrated forestry business, with its own forestry research institute, and is responsible for planting a vast area of forest in mainland Portugal (1.2% of the country's area), 100% certified by the FSC® and PEFC systems.
More than 90% of Navigator's sales of goods are sold to 130 countries, across all 5 continents.
Navigator is a bioindustry on the right side of the future, when it leads the research and industrialization of a new generation of forest- based bioproducts, but also when it takes care of their impacts.
Navigator was one of the 1st in the world, to make an ambitious commitment to decarbonize its industrial complexes, anticipating national and European targets by 15 years.
The investment allocated to its Decarbonization Roadmap amounts to 340 million euros, to be implemented between 2019 and 2028, 89% of which has already been or is in the process of being implemented.
4
AGILE BUSINESS MODEL
Proving Resilience in a Cyclical Market
Navigator stability and consistency in delivering results:
- operational flexibility;
- resilient business model, anchored in a solid diversification strategy, with differentiated products and a focus on the premium segment and own brands;
- responsible price and margin management.
EBITDA (M€) & EBITDA margin (%) 736
Energy 9%
Packaging 2%
(vs. 10%)
(vs. 4%)
Tissue 15% (vs. 8%)
€1,953M
Pulp 13%
Turnover
2023
(vs. 8%)
Paper 61% (vs. 70%)
EBITDA Margin (Last 14 years):
- Average: 24.8%
455
502
✓ Std: 2.8%
400
385
385
350
328
390
397
404
372
355
✓ Min: 21%
29%
286
30%
26% 26%
24% 25%
25% 27%
23%
22% 21% 22%
✓ Max: 30%
21%
26%
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
5
Source: NVG Report 2023
CREATING VALUE,
PLANTING THE FUTURE
01-Solid & Resilient Business Model
02- Paper l Pulp l Energy & Tissue
03-New Business Opportunities
04-Sustainability at the Core
05-Financial Performance & Outlook
6
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
An Integrated Producer
R & D
Leader in Eucalyptus
globulus cloning
T I S S U E
#1 Portugal, #2 Iberia, #4 Consumer Tissue in UK
165,000 tons Reels
310,000 tons Converting *
55
5
65
60
130
70
60
35
k tons
P A P E R
#1 Europe, #6 World
1.6 M tons of UWF paper
800 800
k tons
P U L P
#1 Europe, #7 World
1.6 M tons of BEKP pulp
k tAD 6551 5551 3902
F O R E S T
109,086 ha of forest (under management) 4
356 Kha Land Use Rights
E N E R G Y
1.41 TWh of electricity 3 (76% renewable)
GWh 986 475 283
Figueira da Foz Setúbal Aveiro Vila Velha de Rodão Zaragoza United Kingdom 5
*total nominal capacity | 1 Integrated |
2 Market |
3 2023 Net electricity generation l 4 Forest in Portugal and Spain l 5
7
Accrol aquisition effective - May 24, 2024
WITH THE FOREST
AT THE HEART OF EVERYTHING WE DO
A Natural and Renewable Resource
FOREST:
- In 2023, Navigator managed 109,086 ha of forest in Portugal and Spain1, an area in which it adopts responsible management and actively promotes the sharing of knowledge throughout the value chain, particularly with the community of forestry producers
- Forest Producers Club , a pioneering initiative that aims to support the Company's partners in the forestry sector, in a collaborative manner , in implementing active and responsible forest management
- Navigator believes that increasing the national area in which best forestry practices are applied and all certification requirements are met is creating benefits that go far beyond strengthening the eucalyptus sector. It contributes to reducing the risk of fires , reducing CO₂ emissions , increasing biodiversity with more conservation areas and boosting the economy in the interior of the country
BIODIVERSITY:
Forest management reconciles production with habitats and species conservation
- 12.3% of area under management considered as Conservation Area
- 1,253 species of flora and fauna, identified, georeferenced, catalogued and protected
- 51 Natura 2000 habitats
PROTECTION:
- 9.6 million invested annually, in the prevention and support of fire fighting2
1 In addition, around 14,000 hectares in Mozambique l 2 Included investment in some land preparation operations in
8
afforestation and reforestation
EUCALYPTUS GLOBULUS wood differentiates this species from other eucalyptus or hardwood species given the quality of its (short) fibers, providing higher thickness, specific volume, opacity and drying capacity. Due to its morphology, Eucalyptus allows 2-6 more recycling cycles compared to other paper fibers
BASED ON LARGE SCALE PRODUCTION MILLS
With State-of-the-art Technology
ZARAGOZA
- Tissue - 35,000 tons reels 60,000 tons converting*
- Energy - 5 MWp
AVEIRO
- Pulp (Market) - 390,000 tAD
- Tissue - 70,000 tons reels 55,000 tons converting*
- Energy - 47 MW
FIGUEIRA DA FOZ
- Pulp (Integrated) - 655,000 tAD
- Paper - 800,000 tons
- Energy - 165 MW
SETÚBAL
- Pulp (Integrated) - 555,000 tAD
- Paper - 700,000 tons
- Packaging - 100,000 tons
- Energy - 164 MW
*total nominal capacity (1) Accrol aquisition effective - May 24, 2024
2 1
4
3
5
9
With global capacity of:
- 1.6 Mt of Paper
- 1.6 Mt of Pulp
- 165 kt of Tissue Reels
- 310 kt of Tissue Converting
- 381 MW of Energy
TISSUE UK (1)
- 1:LEYLAND - 34,000 tons converting*
- 2:BLACKBURN - 50,500 tons converting*
- 3:LEICESTER - 38,000 tons converting*
- 4:FLINT - 5,000 tons converting*
- 5:BRIDGEWATER - 3,500 tons converting*
VILA VELHA DE RODÃO
- Tissue - 60,000 tons reels 65,000 tons converting*
LEADING MANUFACTURER
Of Uncoated Printing and Writing Papers (UWF) in Europe
Nº1 in European UWF fine paper by capacity, with the largest and most modern mills
European uncoated woodfree (UWF)
Main players (Excluding Russian Mills and Specialties)
MT %
1 NVG (PT)
1.6
28%
2
Sylvamo (SE, FR)
0.7
13%
3
UPM (FI, DE) ***
0.7
12%
4
Mondi (SK, AT) *
0.6
11%
5
MM Board & Paper (PL) **
0.4
7%
6
Arctic Paper (PL, SE)
0.4
7%
7
Burgo (IT)
0.2
4%
8
Iberpapel (SP)
0.2
3%
9
Clairefontaine (FR, NL)
0.2
3%
10 Crown Van Gelder (NL)
0.2
3%
TOP - 10
4.9
87%
UWF EUR Capacity Excl. Russian mills and Specialities
5.6
Figueira da Foz
Setubal
Nymölla
Saillat
Kymi
Nordland
Ruzomberok
There
sienthal
Kwidzyn
Kostrzyn
Munk
edal
Tolmezzo Sora
Capacity in tons
Hernani
Etival
Evergnicourt
Integrated
Clairef.
Velsen-N
oord
Non Integrated
0
400 000
800 000
1 200 000
1 600 000
UWF EUR Capacity Excl. Russian mills Including Specialities
7.7
Source: RISI; NVG; EMGE
- In April 2023 Mondi announced PM6 shut, which is already considered above in both, the chart and the table.
- MM of conversion of PM1 in Kwidzyn from copy paper to sack kraft paper (announced in April 2023) was put on hold in November 2023
*** On May 29th, UPM issued a statement indicating it would permanently close, until the end of 2024, its Hürth
10
newsprint mill (330kt/year) and to shut down one fine paper machine at Nordland Papier (PM 3) in Dörpen (280kt/year).
Europe
#1 #6
