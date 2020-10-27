Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  The Navigator Company    NVG   PTPTI0AM0006

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/27 03:38:48 pm
1.857 EUR   -3.28%
03:25pNAVIGATOR : 9M 2020/Q3 2020 Results
PU
03:07pNAVIGATOR : Portugal's Navigator sees higher paper demand, posts slim Q3 profit
RE
02:55pNAVIGATOR : S.A. informs on results for Q3 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Navigator : Portugal's Navigator sees higher paper demand, posts slim Q3 profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

LISBON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Portugal's pulp and paper producer Navigator announced a 40.7% drop in third quarter net profit on Tuesday, a slight improvement on its half-year results as a gradual reopening of economies drove demand.

The results were released after the stock market close. During the trading session, Navigator shares fell 3.23% to 1.858 euros, the lowest since mid-2012 and nearly double the fall in Portugal's benchmark index PSI20 of 1.83%.

At 31.2 million euros ($36.88 million), third quarter profits were significantly below last year's 52.6 million euros, but are an improvement on the company's second quarter profits of 13.4 million euros when global lockdowns shrank paper consumption.

Navigator, which sells more than 80% of its products to 130 countries on five continents and the rest to domestic clients, saw total sales fall 17.1% to 348.4 million euros between July and September this year, but says recovery is in evidence.

"All the group's wood-free, uncoated paper machines have been working at full speed since the beginning of the quarter," the company said.

"With the reopening of economies and the gradual recovery in demand for paper, Navigator saw a significant improvement in its activity."

EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation - stood at 70.4 million euros in the quarter, a fall of 24.6% from last year but a recovery from the second quarter's 51.7 million euros.

The operating margin - EBITDA/sales - stood at 20.2% in the third quarter versus 17.8% in the previous quarter and 22.2% in the same quarter of 2019.

($1 = 0.8461 euros) (By Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Barbara Lewis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PSI 20 INDEX -1.83% 3977.43 Real-time Quote.-22.29%
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY -3.23% 1.858 Delayed Quote.-46.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
03:25pNAVIGATOR : 9M 2020/Q3 2020 Results
PU
03:07pNAVIGATOR : Portugal's Navigator sees higher paper demand, posts slim Q3 profit
RE
02:55pNAVIGATOR : S.A. informs on results for Q3 2020
PU
10/01NAVIGATOR : Report of the First Half of 2020
PU
09/28NAVIGATOR S A : informs on management transactions
PU
09/22NAVIGATOR : Presentation to Investors - CaixaBank BPI
PU
09/22NAVIGATOR : Apresentação aos Investidores – CaixaBank BPI
PU
08/14THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY : Half-year results
CO
08/05PORTUGAL : BEI disponibiliza 27,5 milhões de EUR para apoiar a estratégia de des..
PU
07/31NAVIGATOR : Q2 /H1 2020 Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 412 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
Net income 2020 80,5 M 95,1 M 95,1 M
Net Debt 2020 790 M 933 M 933 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 9,69%
Capitalization 1 365 M 1 616 M 1 613 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 242
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Navigator Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,28 €
Last Close Price 1,92 €
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 71,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António José Pereira Redondo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
João Nuno de S. Pinto de Castello Branco Chairman
Manuel Luís Daun e Lorena Arouca Head-Finance
Carlos Pascoal Neto Head-Forest & Paper Research, R&D
Adriano Augusto da Silva Silveira Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY-46.49%1 614
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-17.11%16 147
SUZANO S.A.28.53%12 235
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.12%11 807
SVENSKA CELLULOSA22.21%9 362
HOLMEN AB17.53%6 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group