Q1 2024 RESULTS
PRESENTATION
01-Main Highlights
02-Market & Group Performance
03-New Business Opportunities
04-Outlook
Q1 2024 | RESULTS
Strategic Growth and Market Leadership
Forest
Bioenergy
Pulp
Eucalyptus
Globulus
Packaging
Paper
Tissue
Q1 2024 with a strong start to the year, as pulp and paper demand continues to improve, a trend already seen in H2 2023
Pulp and paper prices increased, driven by dynamic demand and supply constraints (e.g.: strikes in Finland and logistical restrictions in the Red Sea)
Navigator Sales up by 9% QoQ and 7% YoY to €536 million
EBITDA stood at €133 million, up 7% QoQ and 2% YoY, 25% EBITDA margin
Navigator's UWF paper sales price increase implemented (November-April):
- up by 3% in Europe, 9% in Overseas, and 5% in the total sales mix
Sharp drop in cash costs:
- YoY: Pulp, UWF and Tissue cash costs drop by 9% to 16%
Delivering on our diversification plan:
- Tissue - Offer to acquire Accrol, a leading independent converter in the UK's Consumer Tissue market, effective on May 24th.
- Packaging - Moulded Pulp project proceeds as planned - start up 2H 2024
Q1 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Sales up by 9% QoQ and 7% YoY to €536 million - Highest ever first quarter results
- Value-addedcapex of €41 million
- 32% ESG investments
- Solid financial position
- Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at 0.88x
In millions €
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
YoY
Q4 2023
QoQ
Turnover
536.4
501.2
7%
492.7
9%
EBITDA
133.3
130.7
2%
125
7%
Net Profit
64.1
71.7
-11%
74.2
-14%
EBITDA /Sales
24.9%
26.1%
-1.2 pp
25.4%
-0.5 pp
CAPEX
40.7
41.7
-1.0
44.4
-3.7
Free Cash Flow
46.3
30.8
15.4
59.9
-13.6
Net Debt
443.6
351.4
92.2
489.9
-46.3
Net Debt1/EBITDA
0.88
0.47
0.41
0.98
-0.09
1 Without IFRS 16
- Paper sales up by 10% QoQ and 29% YoY
- Pulp sales up by 20% QoQ and YoY
- Tissue sales (finished products and reels) down 6% YoY, due to lower production availability, which affected sales of reels, and increased 59% YoY, driven by the integration of Navigator Tissue Ejea.
1 Q2, Q3, Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 sales includes Tissue Ejea
QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Stable quarterly results
Turnover (M €)
EBITDA (M €)
Operational Cash
Flow (M €)
492
650 680 642
501 478 481
493 536
223 207
184
151 151
171
122
131 122 124
125
133
103 100
97
110 100
83
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024
2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024
2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024
Paper sales (k t)
Pulp sales (k t)
Tissue sales 1 (k t)
407 400
17%
12%
15%
20%
366
5%
154
7%
41
40
322 354
1%
10%
37
38
327
92
124
-1%
92
110
12%
19%
6%
10%
273
277
0%
260
78
-10%
15%
18%
72
53
25
27
24
-2%
-10%
2%
53 -22%
26
24
-3%
10%
0%
-8%
-7%
-10%-2%
2%
-32%
-
-
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
-
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024
2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024
2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024
Average Price Evolution (Quarter) (influenced by pure price, exchange rates and mixes)
EBITDA Q1 24 vs. Q1 23 Analysis
Falling prices influenced by pulp market dynamics were more than offset by an
increase in volumes and a reduction in cash costs
+3
M €
(+2%)
51
133
131
0
-8
42
-91
9
1Q23
A Price B Volume
Logistics C
Variable
FX
Other
1Q24
And Fixed
COST
A
Market prices
below 2023 levels
B
Increase in sales volumes across
all business
segments driven
by
across all business segments (UWF
growth in
client orders
and
-16%, Pulp -18%, Tissue -11%)
expanded production capacity
Sharp cost reduction in raw materials, C in particular, wood and chemicals.
Energy and freight costs also tending to move downwards
EBITDA Q1 24 vs. Q4 23 Analysis
Higher sales volumes and market prices, driven by a stronger order book
and upward trend in PIX BHKP
+8
M €
(+7%)
14
12
4
133
125
-2
-1
-19
R23 Q4
A
Price
B
Volume
Logistics
C
Variable
FX
Other
R24 Q1
and fixed
COST
Upward trend in market prices
- across all segments (UWF +2%, Pulp +7%, Tissue +2%), led by PIX BHKP increase
B
Rise in sales volume in both UWF
C
Increase in cost of wood and external
(+10%) and market pulp (+20%)
fibers, partially offset by a decline in
due to stronger order books
electricity and natural gas market
prices
