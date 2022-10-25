Navigator : S.A. informs about the 3Q22 and 9M22 Results

1. PERFORMANCE IN 3rd QUARTER 2022 AND FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2022

The rapid changes in the macroeconomic and geopolitical situation in Europe triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to increased global uncertainty and insecurity over the first nine months of 2022. Energy, logistics and commodities costs, which were already at all-time high levels at the beginning of 2022, given the cost inflation verified since the second half of 2021, substantially increased.

In the third quarter, the energy crisis grew more acute. Interruptions to the supply of Russian gas to Europe, together with the warm, dry summer, led to a sharp rise in natural gas prices in Europe, taking the relevant benchmark index to all-time highs in August. At the same time, intervention by the Central Banks confirmed their intention to keep interest rates on an upwards course as to contain high levels of inflation, rocking confidence across the economy.

In this context, Navigator, as an integrated Forestry, Pulp, Paper, Tissue, Packaging and Energy producer, was able to exploit the flexibility of its business model, supported by the rapid response and expertise of all Navigator teams, who successfully anticipated the sharp rise in costs. In particular, implemented measures to ensure the reduction of fixed and variable costs, stepped up programmes to manage energy and boost the efficiency of its operations. This took the form of a significant reduction in specific consumption in several industrial areas: in Pulp production, with a reduction in specific consumption of natural gas, in paper production, with a reduction in specific consumption of fibre, and in Tissue production, with a reduction in specific consumption of electricity. Thanks to a responsible policy of price adjustment and an effective differentiation strategy, based on boosting sales of premium products and its own prestigious and internationally respected brands, the Company succeeded in decisively offsetting the verified increase in its costs.

These differentiation factors enabled Navigator to record strong performance in this environment of intense turbulence on the markets.

Analysis: 3rd Quarter 2022 vs. 2nd Quarter 2022 and vs. 3rd Quarter 2021

The dynamics of the paper market over the third quarter were again impacted by the continued war in Europe and the consequent growth of uncertainty and fears of disruption in the various supply chains upstream and downstream of our business;

The 3 rd quarter again saw growth in pulp prices, with the benchmark index rising 20% in USD and 41% in Euros in relation to average prices in the 3 rd quarter of 2021, and up 9% in USD and 16% in Euros in relation to the 2 nd quarter of 2022;

Leveraged by the pulp price index, the higher costs across the board for energy, logistics and commodities, and also a continuing mismatch between supply and demand, the index for paper prices in Europe rose sharply in the 3rd quarter of 2022, in comparison with both the average price in the 3rd quarter of 2021 (up +52%), and also in the previous quarter (up +7%);

quarter of 2022, in comparison with both the average price in the 3 quarter of 2021 (up +52%), and also in the previous quarter (up +7%); The volume of paper sales was close to 400 thousand tons, down by close to 2% in relation to the second quarter and up by 5% on the same period in the previous year;

The volume of pulp sales totalled 53 thousand tons, down by 26% on the 2nd quarter, and by 3% vs 3rd quarter of 2021, essentially because of the need to replenish pulp stocks to minimum service levels and also increased incorporation of pulp into paper, above all in the previous quarter;

quarter, and by 3% vs 3 quarter of 2021, essentially because of the need to replenish pulp stocks to minimum service levels and also increased incorporation of pulp into paper, above all in the previous quarter; The volume of Tissue sales stood at approximately 27 thousand tons, up by close to 8% in relation to the preceding quarter, benefiting from an upturn in tourism and the seasonal effect of strong summer sales, and up by 3% on the same quarter in 2021;

