THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.
Share capital: € 500,000,000
Corporate Entity: 503 025 798
Registered at the Commercial Register of Setúbal
Headquarters: Mitrena, Freguesia do Sado, Setúbal
DISCLOSURE
CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Navigator Company, S.A. hereby informs that the Board of Directors has taken note of the resignation of the company's executive director, Mr. João Paulo Araújo Oliveira, which has been accepted and will cease his duties at the end of this month.
The Board of Directors expresses its thanks to Mr. João Paulo Oliveira for the work done since 2015.
At a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it was unanimously decided to fill this position by co-optation, appointing for this purpose Mr. António Quirino Vaz Duarte Soares to perform the duties of member of the Board of Directors for the current three-year period, who was also appointed member of the Executive Committee, with the appointment taking effect on August 1, 2023.
Lisbon, July 21, 2023
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Navigator Company SA published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 16:42:51 UTC.