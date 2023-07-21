THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY, S.A.

DISCLOSURE

CHANGE IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Navigator Company, S.A. hereby informs that the Board of Directors has taken note of the resignation of the company's executive director, Mr. João Paulo Araújo Oliveira, which has been accepted and will cease his duties at the end of this month.

The Board of Directors expresses its thanks to Mr. João Paulo Oliveira for the work done since 2015.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it was unanimously decided to fill this position by co-optation, appointing for this purpose Mr. António Quirino Vaz Duarte Soares to perform the duties of member of the Board of Directors for the current three-year period, who was also appointed member of the Executive Committee, with the appointment taking effect on August 1, 2023.

Lisbon, July 21, 2023

