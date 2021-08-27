Log in
    NVG   PTPTI0AM0006

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 08/27 11:36:16 am
3.072 EUR   +0.99%
01:02pNAVIGATOR : increases paper prices in Europe up to 6%
PU
07/29NAVIGATOR : H1/Q2 2021 Results Presentation
PU
07/29NAVIGATOR : Apresentação de Resultados Conf. Call 1º Semestre/2º Trimestre 2021
PU
Navigator : increases paper prices in Europe up to 6%

08/27/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
27th of August 2021

The Navigator Company increases paper prices in Europe up to 6%

Following the outstanding escalation in raw materials, logistics, energy and other costs throughout 2021, The Navigator Company will increase paper prices in Europe up to 6%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the industry has been operating within a framework of unacceptable margins to remunerate capital, which jeopardizes its future sustainability. The escalation of prices for raw materials and subsidiaries, logistics, energy and CO2 throughout 2021 has brought even more pressure to these margins forcing the Company to raise prices to recover acceptable levels of profitability. The present context on the demand side, with record- high order books and supply limitations and disruptions supports this margin recovery movement along the value chain.

This increase will be effective for all dispatches from 27th September.

The Navigator Company sells its products to 130 countries over five continents, under its paper brands with a strong reputation for superior and consistent quality - Navigator, Discovery, Explorer, Inacopia, Inaset, Pioneer, Soporset and Target.

The Company will continue working to reinforce its partnerships with customers and to appreciate the support provided.

www.thenavigatorcompany.com

For further press information, please contact:

Lift Consulting - + 351 21 466 65 00

Carla Rodrigues - carla.rodrigues@lift.com.pt/ +351 915 193 379

Disclaimer

The Navigator Company SA published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 17:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
