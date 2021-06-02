Log in
Navigator : Annual Report 2020

06/02/2021
2020 Annual Report and Accounts

The Fibre of People

The Navigator Company began with a story of perseverance.

In 1953, at a time when the world was hastening its transformation, just slightly more than half a dozen years since the end of one of humanity's most strenuous conflicts, a group of pioneers led by Manuel Santos Mendonça, the grandfather of Pedro Queiroz Pereira, launched the business of Companhia Portuguesa

de Celulose, in Cacia. Four years later, the industrial success we know today began

taking shape when, for the first time in the world, this team began to produce

eucalyptus pulp using the innovative kraft process.

Navigator, as we know it, with its worldwide scale, has one idea at its core.

And the capacity to believe in it.

Almost 70 years after the time of this founding idea, the world and organisations were undergoing another intense transformation, this time multiplied by the strain of an unprecedented crisis in times of peace. We were called to harness all of our creativity, resilience and resolve to endure a pandemic which changed things both large and small, drastically altering how we interact with the day-to-day world and,

above all, with one another.

Now more than ever, we know we will overcome these complex times with an unwavering focus on the power of teams and stakeholder relationships.

The Navigator Company is, today, a unifying hub of tens of thousands of people. They include everyone from our employees who ensure operations under the most diverse spheres of expertise and regions, to our suppliers (mostly domestic),

our customers in more than 130 countries around the world, the scientific researchers who enhance our forests and our products, the local communities where we create jobs, domestic and international institutions, decision-makers, and investors.

As a driver and a result of our stakeholder relations, Navigator has witnessed the efforts and resilience of these thousands of people who, once again, believed it was possible to surmount this complex and unknown hurdle.

This Annual Report and Accounts shares some of their stories.

It is our tribute to their fibre.

The fibre of people.

09/04/2021

2

2020 Annual Report and Accounts

CONTENTS

1. OVERVIEW

5

MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

................................ 6

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO....................................................................................................

8

NAVIGATOR IN 2020 .............................................................................................................

11

A responsible business ...........................................................................................................

20

2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

23

2.1. UWF Paper ......................................................................................................................

24

2.2. Bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp (BEKP) ...........................................................................

26

2.3. Tissue...............................................................................................................................

28

2.4. Energy ..............................................................................................................................

30

2.5. Financial performance .....................................................................................................

32

2.6. Debt restructuring ............................................................................................................

33

2.7. Capital market performance.............................................................................................

34

2.8. Contribution to State Tax revenue in 2020 ......................................................................

35

2.9. Risk management ............................................................................................................

38

3. ENGAGEMENT WITH STAKEHOLDERS

42

3.1. Our team ..........................................................................................................................

42

3.2. Our clients ........................................................................................................................

47

3.3. Our suppliers....................................................................................................................

48

3.4. Logistics ...........................................................................................................................

49

3.5. Social Responsibility ........................................................................................................

50

4. STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

56

4.1. Forestry ............................................................................................................................

56

4.2. Research and Development ............................................................................................

68

4.3. Mozambique.....................................................................................................................

73

09/04/2021

3

2020 Annual Report and Accounts

4.4. Decarbonisation Project ...................................................................................................

78

5.

PROPOSED ALLOCATION OF RESULTS

81

6.

STATEMENT REFERRED TO BY ARTICLE 245 OF THE PORTUGUESE SECURITIES

CODE

82

7.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

83

8.

ACCOUNTS AND NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

189

9.

REPORTS AND OPINIONS OF AUDIT BODIES AND STATUTORY AUDITOR

306

09/04/2021

4

2020 Annual Report and Accounts

1. OVERVIEW

Purpose

People, their quality of life, and the planet's future are what inspire and move us.

We want to share with society not only our outcomes, but also our knowledge, experience and resources in the search for a better future.

This is why we are committed to creating sustainable value for our shareholders and for society at large, making a better planet to hand down to future generations through sustainable products and solutions that are natural, recyclable and biodegradable, and that contribute towards carbon sequestration, oxygen production, the protection of biodiversity, soil formation, and the fight against climate change.

Mission

To be a global company, admired for the innovative and sustainable way it transforms the forest into products and services that contribute to people's well-being.

Vision

Extend to other business areas the leadership achieved in printing and writing paper and so raise Portugal's international profile.

Values

Trust - We believe in people, we accept everyone's contribution and we respect their identity: we are committed to development, cooperation and communication.

Integrity - We are guided by principles of transparency, ethics and respect when dealing with each other and with others.

Enterprise - We are passionate about what we do, we like to get out of our comfort zone, we have the courage to take decisions and accept risks in a responsible way.

Innovation - By expanding our knowledge and creative potential, we can together achieve the impossible.

Sustainability - Industrial, social and environmental sustainability is our business model.

Excellence - We believe in quality, efficiency, safety and rigour in everything we do.

09/04/2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

