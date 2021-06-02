Navigator : Annual Report 2020

2020 Annual Report and Accounts

The Fibre of People

The Navigator Company began with a story of perseverance.

In 1953, at a time when the world was hastening its transformation, just slightly more than half a dozen years since the end of one of humanity's most strenuous conflicts, a group of pioneers led by Manuel Santos Mendonça, the grandfather of Pedro Queiroz Pereira, launched the business of Companhia Portuguesa

de Celulose, in Cacia. Four years later, the industrial success we know today began

taking shape when, for the first time in the world, this team began to produce

eucalyptus pulp using the innovative kraft process.

Navigator, as we know it, with its worldwide scale, has one idea at its core.

And the capacity to believe in it.

Almost 70 years after the time of this founding idea, the world and organisations were undergoing another intense transformation, this time multiplied by the strain of an unprecedented crisis in times of peace. We were called to harness all of our creativity, resilience and resolve to endure a pandemic which changed things both large and small, drastically altering how we interact with the day-to-day world and,

above all, with one another.

Now more than ever, we know we will overcome these complex times with an unwavering focus on the power of teams and stakeholder relationships.

The Navigator Company is, today, a unifying hub of tens of thousands of people. They include everyone from our employees who ensure operations under the most diverse spheres of expertise and regions, to our suppliers (mostly domestic),

our customers in more than 130 countries around the world, the scientific researchers who enhance our forests and our products, the local communities where we create jobs, domestic and international institutions, decision-makers, and investors.

As a driver and a result of our stakeholder relations, Navigator has witnessed the efforts and resilience of these thousands of people who, once again, believed it was possible to surmount this complex and unknown hurdle.

This Annual Report and Accounts shares some of their stories.

It is our tribute to their fibre.

The fibre of people.