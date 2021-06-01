Log in
    NVG   PTPTI0AM0006

THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY

(NVG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 06/01 11:35:16 am
2.85 EUR   +1.06%
12:49pNAVIGATOR  : Q1 2021 Results Presentation
PU
12:43pNAVIGATOR  : Apresentação de Resultados Conf. Call Q1 2021
PU
05/28NAVIGATOR  : S.A. informs on results for Q1 2021
PU
Navigator : Q1 2021 Results Presentation

06/01/2021
Q1 2021

Results Presentation

June 1st 2021

DISCLAIMER

This presentation is intended to provide a general overview of The Navigator Company S.A.'s business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding The Navigator Company S.A..

This presentation has been prepared by The Navigator Company S.A. for information purposes only. Some statements in this presentation are forward-looking, based on assumptions and current expectations of future events. Although The Navigator Company, S.A. believes that these were reasonable when made, such statements are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks and contingencies, which relate to factors that are beyond the ability of The Navigator Company, S.A. to control or estimate precisely, such as international economic conditions, foreign exchange fluctuations, credit markets, the cost of raw materials, legal and regulatory requirements, including measures adopted in connection with the prevention of the dissemination of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 and that could cause actual results to differ substantially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, The Navigator Company S.A. or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees or advisers or any other person assumes no obligation whatsoever to update the information contained in this presentation or to notify a reader in the event that any matter stated herein changes or becomes inaccurate.

António Redondo

Adriano Silveira

Executive Directors

Fernando Araújo

João Lé

Nuno Santos

Investor Relations

Joana Appleton

Q1 2021 RESULTS PRESENTATION

01 02 03

Main

Market &

Group

Outlook

Highlights

Performance

Q1 2021 IN LINE WITH Q4 2020

<<

STABLE PERFORMANCE

  • With the new lockdowns implemented in Q1, paper demand evolved in line with Q4 2020; market pulp conditions improved significantly with prices in China increasing 46% (+35% in Europe in Euros);
  • Navigator concentrated larger maintenance stoppages during Q1, for both pulp and paper mills, impacting output of pulp, paper and energy;
  • With very low stocks levels of pulp and paper, sales volumes for paper decreased to 336 ktons (-2% QoQ; -8% YoY) while pulp sales registered a reduction to 79 ktons (-19% QoQ; -5% YoY); tissue volumes remained positive with sales increasing to 27 ktons (+1% QoQ; +4% YoY);
  • Turnover stable vs previous quarter, at € 341 million, reflecting a 16% YoY reduction, explained by the lower pulp and paper volumes and paper price evolution - A4-Bcopy index declined 6.4% YoY;
  • EBITDA totaling € 71 million (-6% QoQ; -20% YoY) with a relevant 16% quarterly reduction on fixed costs; EBITDA/Sales margin reached 21%;
  • Strong FCF generation of € 56 million vs € 15 million in Q1 2020, and last 12 months FCF was € 275 million (highest figure since 2013). Significant reduction of Net Debt to € 624 million (vs € 800 million in Q1 2020), which allowed a comfortable Net Debt/ EBITDA ratio of 2.33X;
  • After a wide ranging stakeholder assessment, Navigator launched a new Sustainability agenda for 2030, aimed at Creating Value in a Sustainable Way.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

The Navigator Company SA published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 16:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Financials
Sales 2021 1 530 M 1 873 M 1 873 M
Net income 2021 144 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2021 670 M 820 M 820 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 6,96%
Capitalization 2 006 M 2 457 M 2 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 232
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
The Navigator Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,90 €
Last Close Price 2,82 €
Spread / Highest target 95,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
António José Pereira Redondo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Manuel Luís Daun e Lorena Arouca Head-Finance
João Nuno de Sottomayor Pinto Chairman
Carlos Pascoal Neto Head-Forest & Paper Research, R&D
Adriano Augusto da Silva Silveira Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NAVIGATOR COMPANY12.89%2 452
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ2.26%20 318
SUZANO S.A.3.74%15 581
STORA ENSO OYJ-8.50%14 316
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-3.91%11 670
SCG PACKAGING33.13%7 603